KHP: Driver hospitalized after winds blow over semi on I-70

LOGAN COUNTY – A semi driver was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. on Christmas Day in Logan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Freightliner semi driven by Fidel Dominguez-Dominguez, 50, Denver, CO., was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Oakley.

The strong winds pushed the semi over and it came to rest in the driving lane on the passenger side.

Dominguez-Dominguez was transported to Logan County Hospital. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

