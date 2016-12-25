GOVE COUNTY – A Smith County man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. on Christmas Day in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Chevy pickup driven by Virgle Lee Patty, 24, Gaylord, was northbound of Kansas 23 at Gove County Road 46.

The pickup failed to maintain a lane at a “T” intersection.

It struck a KDOT sign, Midwest Energy guide wire and came to rest straddling the railroad tracks.

Patty was transported to the Gove County Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.