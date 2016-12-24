St. John’s Military School is proud to announce the following high school cadets have earned academic honors for the second quarter of the 2016- 2017 school year.

Cadets earning their Blue Beret are;

Daniel Wei, Superior, CO

Daniel Summer, Denver, CO

Kody Sudol, Colorado Springs, CO

Cadets earning a spot on the Dean’s Honor Roll are;

Daniel Wei, Superior, CO

Daniel Summer, Denver, CO

Kody Sudol, Colorado Springs, CO

Chenhao Li, Zhengzhou, Hrbah Province, China

Blase Whitting, Glen Head, NY

Brandon Burrage, Houston, TX

Nathaniel Stepaniak, Brighton, CO

Elton Duncan, Aurora, CO

Scott Hoffman, Tulsa, OK

Blake Masso, Richardson, TX

Reece Turner, West Columbia, SC

Iteoluwakisi Adekeye, Priddis, Alberta, Canada

Nicholas Michas, Denver, CO

Justin Gilbert, Las Vegas, NV

Kenneth Golden, Katy, TX

Caleb Kirkpatrick, Woodland Park, CO

Eric Omdahl, Detroit Lakes, MN

Zachary Mazer, Littleton, CO

Cadets earning a place on the Honor Roll are;

ChenHao Yu

Henry Tyson

Lucas Marlar

Brice Shao

Patrick Olinma

Luis Carrion Guerra

Jack Kramer

Jonathan Terry

Garrett Hirsh

Michael Winters

Kristopher Schnedler

OluwaFeranmi Majekodunmi

Carver Patterson

Brendan Myrick

Dalton Thibodeau

Ryan Turner

St. John’s Military School is proud to announce the following middle school cadets have earned academic honors for the second quarter of the 2016- 2017 school year.

Cadets earning their Blue Beret are;

Jackson Forbes, Las Vegas, NV

Xander Tamblyn, Denver, CO

James Thomas, Seneca, NE

Eliazar Hodgdon Leybas, Tucson, AZ

Cadets earning a spot on the Dean’s Honor Roll are;

Jackson Forbes, Las Vegas, NV

Xander Tamblyn, Denver, CO

James Thomas, Seneca, NE

Cadets earning a place on the Honor Roll are;

Eliazar Hodgdon Leybas, Tucson, AZ

Nicholas Rosenthal, Parker, CO

Dawson Odegard, Woodbury, MN

Reece Findley, Houston, TX