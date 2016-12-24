Deborah J. “Debbie” Thrush, 57, passed away Saturday, December 24th, in Salina. She was born July 21, 1959 in Shelbyville, Kentucky, the daughter of Stanley and Lillian (Vest) Carpenter. Growing up in Louisville, Debbie attended local schools and in 1976 was married to Cecil Thrush Sr. Most all of their married life was spent in Abilene, later divorcing. She had been employed in housekeeping and as a CNA. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, flowers and plants , fishing and her dogs, Bo and Ollie. She was preceded in death by a son, Chad in 2013 and her parents.

Debbie is survived by: daughter, Cecilia Elliott of Detroit; son Cecil (Tonya) Thrush Jr. of Detroit; 7 grandchildren; sister Patricia Gordine of Abilene; three brothers, Wally (Valerie) Carpenter of Bloomfield, Kentucky, Gary Moore of Sellersburg, Indiana, and Sammy Carpenter of Louisville, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, December 31st, at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 Friday, December 30th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggest memorial contributions in her name be made to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 785 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Mildred Irene Williams of Belleville, Kansas Age 91

Passed away on December 22, 2016 at Belleville, KS.

She was born September 26, 1925 at rural Belleville, KS., the daughter of Leonard Williams and Hazel (Stutzman) Williams

She was united in marriage to Dennis L. Williams in 1952

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belleville, KS, VFW Auxiliary

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Hazel Williams, one daughter, Denise, two sons, Steve, Roger,

one granddaughter, Brenda.

She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Munford of Belleville, KS., 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren

Cremation was chosen

Memorial services will be held Two PM, Friday, December 30, 2016, Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, KS.

Private family Inurnment will be in Grace Hill Cemetery, rural Belleville, KS.

Memorials may be given to Family Choice

Friends may sign the register book on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 1 PM to 5 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Evelyn F. Linton of Belleville, Kansas Age 95

Passed away on December 22, 2016 at Belleville, KS.

She was born May 13, 1921 at Cuba, KS, the daughter of William Schneberger and Hazel (Stafford) Schneberger

She was united in marriage to Max L. Linton on November 27, 1941

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hazel Schneberger, husband, Max L. Linton, two brothers

She is survived by two daughters, Betty Vodicka of Belleville, KS., Maxine Semerena of Crete, NE., one son, William Linton of Hebron, NE.

6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Two PM, Thursday, December 29, 2016, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell Nebraska

Memorials may be given to Family Choice.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Dean W. Hobelmann of Rural Republic, Kansas Age 81

Passed away on December 23, 2016 at Deshler, Nebraska

He was born June 4, 1935 south of Byron in rural Republic County Kansas, the son of Harold Hobelmann and Frieda (Bostelmann) Hobelmann

He was united in marriage to Deanna Hoops on May 26, 1957

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Frieda Hobelmann, one sister, Lois, two brothers, Delmar, Duane

He is survived by his wife, Deanna Hobelmann of rural Republic, KS., two sons, Greg (Peggy) Hobelmann of Smith Center, KS., Matt (Lisbeth) Hobelmann

of Omaha, NE., 5 grandchildren, one brother, Wayne Hobelmann of Kansas City, KS

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, December 28, 2016, Abiding Word Lutheran Church, Deshler, Nebraska

Interment will be in Washington Cemetery, rural Republic, Kansas

Memorials may be given to Abiding Word Lutheran Church, Deshler, Nebraska, AFLC Evangelism, Smith Center Channel 165

Friends may call on Tuesday from 1 PM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS, where the family will

recieve friends from 5 PM to 7 PM Tuesday.