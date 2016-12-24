DOUGLAS COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Mercedes-Benz driven by Trey A. Patterson, 24, Topeka, was westbound on North 175th Road ten miles east of Overbrook during a pursuit by law enforcement for speeding.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway to the south and struck a tree.

Patterson and a passenger Amber J. Heidinger, 24, Scranton, were transported to the hospital in Lawrence.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident.

Details on possible charges were not available early Saturday.