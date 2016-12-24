The Kansas Supreme Court released several rulings Friday including the following case from Saline County:

Appeal No. 113,585: State of Kansas v. Nicholas Corbin. The Supreme Court reversed the decision of the Saline County District Court and remanded with instructions. After his trial, Corbin filed a motion to be found a person with intellectual disability. During his appeal, the Legislature amended the statute that provides part of the definition of intellectual disability. Chief Justice Lawton R. Nuss, wrote the opinion for a unanimous court that determined that amendments warranted reconsideration of the motion. http://www.kscourts.org/Cases-and-Opinions/opinions/SupCt/2016/20161223/113585.pdf