It’ll be a balmy, windy and stormy Christmas Day as a powerful storm system surges northeast across the area. Sustained winds from 30-40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph are likely. In addition, a line of severe thunderstorms will surge east across Kansas during the day. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds around 70 mph in most areas.

Today:Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain or drizzle between 9pm and midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog between 9pm and midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a temperature falling to near 41 by 8pm, then rising to around 55 during the remainder of the night. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Christmas Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south southeast wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45.