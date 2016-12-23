The Christmas forecast is more like early spring with temperatures will be in the 60s. Sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph are expected, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Storms are expected to move across the area during the day. Some strong storms with strong winds are probable. A few severe storms are possible with damaging winds and hail.
