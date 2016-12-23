RENO COUNTY — One of the two suspects arrested for the robbery of two Dillon’s stores in Hutchinson was back in court Thursday for the formal reading of charges.

D’Angelo Williams, 19, Manhattan is now charged with one count of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. When District Judge Tim Chambers told the defendant he’s accused of robbing the Dillon’s at 4th & Pershing, he blurted out, “ya I did.”

Judge Chambers then informed him that he shouldn’t say anymore.

The state noted that it thought the bond of $10,000 was low.

Judge Chambers increased the bond to $25,000 and his case moves to a waiver status docket on Jan. 11.

The co-defendant, 22-year-old Majesty Wade, faces two counts of robbery for being involved with the robberies at both Dillon’s locations.

Wade is jailed on a bond at $20,000 and is expected to appear before a judge Friday.

On Oct. 12, an unknown suspect wearing a mask who tried to escape on a bicycle robbed the Dillon’s store located at 1321 N. Main in Hutchinson. Wade is suspected of being that person.

On Oct. 21, another unknown masked suspect robbed the Dillon’s store on 4th and Pershing. Williams is suspected of being that robber.