WICHITA – Esther Stucky, age 89, formerly of Burns, passed away December 21, 2016, at Westwiew Manor in Derby, Kansas. She was born May 3, 1927, in Whitewater, Kansas, the daughter of Peter and Kaete (Regier) Thiessen. On November 4, 1955, she was united in marriage to Clyde Stucky. She was a homemaker and farm wife. She was preceded in death by her husband Cylde, a daughter Carol Stucky, and siblings: Herbert, Walter, Leonard, Arnold, David, and Willard Thiessen, and Lois Frey, Edna Flora, and Wilma Stucky. She is survived by her children: LaVerne Stucky and his wife Sandy of Bel Plaine, Bruce Stucky of Wichita, and Brenda Graves and her husband Bob of Wichita; Siblings: Floyd Thiessen and Floyd Entz; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 26, 2016, at Burns Countryside Church. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Burns Countryside Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Union Rescue Mission, in care of Lamb Funeral Home, PO Box 358, Whitewater, KS, 67154. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.
LIFE SKETCH –
Esther Stucky was born in Whitewater, KS on May 3, 1927 to Peter and Kaete Thiessen, the 9th child in a family of 12. She would often tell stories about going to church or school in a horse drawn wagon but her face would light up when she talked about the family’s first car! Everyone had chores to do but her least favorite was collecting the dried up “stuff” in the barnyard to start the fire in the wood burning stove. She began her education in a one room school house and for part of that, her teacher was none other than her sister, Wilma. As a young woman she worked at Bethel Deaconess Hospital until her marriage to Clyde Stucky on November 4, 1955 when she became a full time housewife and mother of four. She also loved teaching Sunday school to young children and helping wherever she was needed with Vacation Bible School. The following is a remembrance that Esther wrote about her and her husband Clyde entitled “How We Met” In July around the 13th I was helping Wilma and Clyde was helping Harry. Clyde stayed for dinner and I guess he liked my cooking. Anyway he came back again the next day. Beverly played a big part in this too because she was a baby at that time and that’s why I was helping Wilma. It was all very convenient and no regrets. We knew we were right for each other. We both knew the Lord as our own personal Savior. We had a lot of help to make this great and wonderful marriage work. We got our help from the Lord. This marriage lasted almost 37 years. They began their married life farming near Cassoday, KS and later moved to a farm near Burns, KS throughout the remainder of their married life. Following the death of her husband, Esther moved to Newton and later to Wichita. Throughout their marriage, they encountered many difficulties and Esther used those opportunities to teach her children about the importance of prayer. March 13, 1967 the youngest daughter, Carol, was born with a bad heart. The doctors said she would not live two weeks and yet God blessed them for 24 years with Carol. She passed away in 1991. Her husband, Clyde, had open heart surgery and in 1992 was diagnosed with cancer and two months later God called him home. In 1993 Esther was diagnosed with cancer. Through all of this her faith never wavered, depending on God during all of the struggles and pain and remaining steadfast in her daily Bible reading and prayer. In her later years, she enjoyed putting puzzles together and watching Wichita State basketball games but could never understand why they didn’t play nice. One team should not be taking the ball away from the other team! However, her greatest joy was when her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren would come visit. Of course, no matter how long they stayed it was never long enough. Esther is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Kaete Thiessen, six brothers, Herbert, Walter, Arnold, David, Leonard, and Willard; three sisters, Wilma, Edna, and Lois; her husband Clyde and daughter Carol. She is survived by son LaVerne and wife Sandy and grandsons Seth, Stan, Paul, Tim and Luke; son Bruce and grandson Brandon; daughter Brenda and husband Bob Graves and grandsons Brent and Brandon; as well as 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Selma Entz and brother Floyd Thiessen and wife Lovella along with many nieces and nephews. Mom is now dancing with the Lord! We love you mom.
Martha “Marty” Doyle, age 76, entered into rest on December 23, 2016 at Salina Regional Health Center. She was born on November 11, 1940 in Superior, Nebraska to Verlan and Doris (Nicholson) Broyles.
Orvetta R. Handlin, 85, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 in Ellsworth. She was born August 1, 1931 in Minneapolis, KS to Orville E. and Ruth L. (Harper) Brown.
Orvetta spent most of her working life as a secretary for various local businesses including Elkan, Larsen Chevrolet, the courthouse, and the Ellsworth Lumber Yard. She married William B. Handlin, Jr., November 18, 1950, in Ellsworth. He survives her.
Orvetta is also survived by sons, Larry W. Handlin (Kris) of North Platte, NE and Timothy T. Handlin of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Justin Handlin (Lynn), Jeff Handlin (Amy), John Handlin (Stevie), Josh Handlin (Casey), and Tim Handlin (Cecelia); and great grandchildren, Finnegan, Hudson, Amelia, Ella, Tristan, Zoe, and Cale. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Parsons Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Smoky Hills Charitable Foundation, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.
Hillsboro – Jonas Giesbrecht, 85, died December 23, 2016 at Moundridge Manor. He was born February 11, 1931 at Littlefield, Texas to David and Mary (Esau) Giesbrecht. He was a Farmer. He married Justina Wiebe June 8, 1952. After her death he married Myrtle Dueck August 30, 1987. Survivors include: sons, Keith (Karen) Giesbrecht of Rural Lakin, KS, Ken (Shelly) Giesbrecht of Durham; daughter, Karen (Lee) Dirks of Greensburg; brothers, Clarence Giesbrecht of Rural Hillsboro, Dan Giesbrecht of Livingston, CA; 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Predeceased by his wives, Justina Giesbrecht and Myrtle Giesbrecht, daughter, Arlene Trudell, son in law, Karl Trudell, brother, Embert Giesbrecht. Funeral Service Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. Alexanderfeld Church of God In Christ Mennonite 1 mile West and 1 mile South of Hillsboro Officiated by Minister Gordon Koehn and Minister Orlin Ensz. Family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Church. Memorials to Moundridge Manor in care of Jost Funeral P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com
Passed away on December 22, 2016 at Belleville, Kansas
She was born April 5, 1924 at rural Morrowville, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas Miller and Emma (Hackbarth) Miller
She was united in marriage to Robert W. Novak on October 29, 1945.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Emma Miller, husband, Robert W. Novak, three brothers,
Luther, Delmer and Harold, five sisters, Annie, Minnie,Elda, Hilda, Evelyn.
She is survived by one daughter, Judy (Marlin) Smith of Chester, Nebraska, three sons, Les (Annalee) Novak of Munden, KS.,
Roger (Jean) Novak of Narka, KS., Rick (Joanna) Novak of Haddam, KS., 6 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren,
two sisters, Bertilla (Rex) Lichtenberger of Beatrice, NE., Martha Harris of Crete, NE.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2016, Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, KS.
Interment will be in National Cemetery, rural Narka, Kansas.
Memorials may be given to Family Choice
Friends may call on Monday, December 26, 2016 from 1 PM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.,
where the family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM Monday evening.
Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com
Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS. in charge of arrangements
Karen Kay Goodrow Morris was born February 19, 1939 at Morland, Kansas to Carl Harold (Sonny) and Inez Ermina (McDowall) Goodrow. She departed this life December 19, 2016 at Kearney, Nebraska from injuries sustained in a fall at her home.
Karen grew up around Morland with four siblings and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. She would talk about milking cows and butchering chickens which her mother fried to feed their family of seven, and the numerous hired hands her dad employed.
Karen married Charles E. Morris August 1, 1956 at the Morris farm in rural Graham County. She drove to Morland daily to attend classes during her senior year, often sharing rides with Myrtle Chalfant, a teacher at the school. She graduated with her class from Morland High School in 1957. The following year they started a family. Four children were born to this union: Bobby Tain, Robin Marie, Malissa Diane, and Karla Kay.
Karen and Charles lived in Hill City a short time before moving to the farm where Charles was raised. They were active members of the Hill City Christian Church, and hosted hay rack rides and ice skating parties along the creek on their farm. Karen made sure she had enough skates for her children to learn to ice skate, also. With ponds so close to their house, she made sure her children learned to swim, taking them into town for two-weeks of swim lessons during the summer.
After a short time, Charles started farming, bought a caterpillar dozer, and dug many basements in Graham County. Karen told about milking cows and raising chickens, selling cream and eggs in town for grocery money. She did this twice a day until after the birth of Malissa, when the milk cows were sold.
During the 1970’s, Karen became the first female bus driver for USD 281. She drove a regular bus route and would also take students to extra-curricular activities. Junior high students were her favorite group to take, because they were always so excited and enthusiastic. She would smile as she remembered how they would open the bus windows and cheer for Hill City while driving through neighboring towns.
Karen made life an adventure for her children, and loved to announce “Get up! It’s snowing!” only to be followed by, “April Fool’s!” One year she announced, “Get up. The ceiling fell down in the kitchen!” to which her kids yelled, “April Fool’s”, only to find out the ceiling really did fall! Even now her kids and grandkids would call to announce the first snow of the season.
A walk was never just a walk with Grandma Karen. She loved to pick up unusual rocks and would walk around a field looking for arrow heads. Her love for rocks has been passed to her children and grandchildren who have their own rock collections. In the spring and fall, she would call her children outside to see a flock of geese flying over, and during a meteor shower, she would lay a blanket outside in the back yard where everyone would lie down to watch the sky show. On Wednesday, her daughters walked outside to the honking of an enormous flock of geese loudly announcing their arrival “home”, as many stay the winter on one of the ponds around the farm. No doubt Grandma Karen saw them, too.
Karen was a Sunday School teacher, VBS teacher and coordinator at the Christian Church, and a project leader and community leader of the Spring Creek Hustlers 4-H club where her kids were active members. She was often a participant in skits to entertain the kids at VBS or the audience during the 4-H Style Review. Dressing silly was always a part of the act.
After Charles became a private pilot, they started flying around the country, and Karen decided she needed to be able to land the plane in case of an emergency. She began taking flying lessons and enrolled in a private pilot’s class through Colby Community College. She was proud when she passed the written pilot’s test, made her first solo flight, became a licensed student pilot, and passed her college class. She took additional classes in a variety of subjects, instilling in her children the desire to learn and teach.
Faith, family, and farming were top priorities in Karen’s life. She could often be seen driving the tractor or combine with two or three small grandchildren riding along. Her tractor rides were another adventure with Grandma Karen. She didn’t just drive the tractor or combine for the day. She would get up a little earlier to put a roast, potatoes, and carrots in the crock pot to take to the field. She would plug it into the irrigation system and have a hot lunch ready for dinner. During wheat harvest, she would prepare a Sunday dinner meal every night for two weeks. What fun she always made work.
Rounding up cattle was another activity Karen took an active part. After Charles bought a couple 4-wheelers, she insisted on learning how to drive them and would join the drive to round up the cows. Riding with her in the pickup was an even greater adventure. When there was work to be done, Karen was always ready to do her part and show her kids and grandkids the importance of working together. And, if at all possible, make it FUN!!!!
Karen departed her life the way she lived it, full of grace and faith. Her life remains an example to all who knew and loved her. Her spiritual and faithful obedience are the legacy she leaves to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and anyone who called her Gramma Karen or friend. She was not only the heart of her home, she was the heart of her family.