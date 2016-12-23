WICHITA – Esther Stucky, age 89, formerly of Burns, passed away December 21, 2016, at Westwiew Manor in Derby, Kansas. She was born May 3, 1927, in Whitewater, Kansas, the daughter of Peter and Kaete (Regier) Thiessen. On November 4, 1955, she was united in marriage to Clyde Stucky. She was a homemaker and farm wife. She was preceded in death by her husband Cylde, a daughter Carol Stucky, and siblings: Herbert, Walter, Leonard, Arnold, David, and Willard Thiessen, and Lois Frey, Edna Flora, and Wilma Stucky. She is survived by her children: LaVerne Stucky and his wife Sandy of Bel Plaine, Bruce Stucky of Wichita, and Brenda Graves and her husband Bob of Wichita; Siblings: Floyd Thiessen and Floyd Entz; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 26, 2016, at Burns Countryside Church. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Burns Countryside Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Union Rescue Mission, in care of Lamb Funeral Home, PO Box 358, Whitewater, KS, 67154. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

LIFE SKETCH –

Esther Stucky was born in Whitewater, KS on May 3, 1927 to Peter and Kaete Thiessen, the 9th child in a family of 12. She would often tell stories about going to church or school in a horse drawn wagon but her face would light up when she talked about the family’s first car! Everyone had chores to do but her least favorite was collecting the dried up “stuff” in the barnyard to start the fire in the wood burning stove. She began her education in a one room school house and for part of that, her teacher was none other than her sister, Wilma. As a young woman she worked at Bethel Deaconess Hospital until her marriage to Clyde Stucky on November 4, 1955 when she became a full time housewife and mother of four. She also loved teaching Sunday school to young children and helping wherever she was needed with Vacation Bible School. The following is a remembrance that Esther wrote about her and her husband Clyde entitled “How We Met” In July around the 13th I was helping Wilma and Clyde was helping Harry. Clyde stayed for dinner and I guess he liked my cooking. Anyway he came back again the next day. Beverly played a big part in this too because she was a baby at that time and that’s why I was helping Wilma. It was all very convenient and no regrets. We knew we were right for each other. We both knew the Lord as our own personal Savior. We had a lot of help to make this great and wonderful marriage work. We got our help from the Lord. This marriage lasted almost 37 years. They began their married life farming near Cassoday, KS and later moved to a farm near Burns, KS throughout the remainder of their married life. Following the death of her husband, Esther moved to Newton and later to Wichita. Throughout their marriage, they encountered many difficulties and Esther used those opportunities to teach her children about the importance of prayer. March 13, 1967 the youngest daughter, Carol, was born with a bad heart. The doctors said she would not live two weeks and yet God blessed them for 24 years with Carol. She passed away in 1991. Her husband, Clyde, had open heart surgery and in 1992 was diagnosed with cancer and two months later God called him home. In 1993 Esther was diagnosed with cancer. Through all of this her faith never wavered, depending on God during all of the struggles and pain and remaining steadfast in her daily Bible reading and prayer. In her later years, she enjoyed putting puzzles together and watching Wichita State basketball games but could never understand why they didn’t play nice. One team should not be taking the ball away from the other team! However, her greatest joy was when her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren would come visit. Of course, no matter how long they stayed it was never long enough. Esther is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Kaete Thiessen, six brothers, Herbert, Walter, Arnold, David, Leonard, and Willard; three sisters, Wilma, Edna, and Lois; her husband Clyde and daughter Carol. She is survived by son LaVerne and wife Sandy and grandsons Seth, Stan, Paul, Tim and Luke; son Bruce and grandson Brandon; daughter Brenda and husband Bob Graves and grandsons Brent and Brandon; as well as 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Selma Entz and brother Floyd Thiessen and wife Lovella along with many nieces and nephews. Mom is now dancing with the Lord! We love you mom.

Martha “Marty” Doyle, age 76, entered into rest on December 23, 2016 at Salina Regional Health Center. She was born on November 11, 1940 in Superior, Nebraska to Verlan and Doris (Nicholson) Broyles.

She was a 1958 graduate of Superior High School.

On August 12, 1962 she married Richard Doyle in Webber, Kansas.

Marty received her Bachelor Science in Home Economics from Kansas State University; Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Kansas University and her Master’s in Education from Wichita State University.

She was instrumental in setting up the RN nursing programs at Tulsa Jr. College, Oral Roberts University in Tulsa and Cloud County Community College in Concordia. She taught at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa and was the RN coordinator at Cloud County Community College.

Marty was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Concordia where she played the organ for many years.

Her hobbies include reading books, playing bridge, crafts and spending her life teaching. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She truly touched so many lives.

Survivors include her husband, Richard of the home, a son Jeff Doyle and friend Lori, Abilene, KS.; daughter, Deb Willis (Larry), Savannah, GA.; 2 grandchildren, Amber Doyle, Garden City, KS.; Stephanie Downie (Derrick), Concordia; 5 step-grandchildren, Heather Hadenfeldt, Cairo, NE.; Seth Nonamaker, Abilene, KS.; Sean Nonamaker, Lafayette, OR.; Craig Willis, Las Vegas, NV.; Shane Willis, St. George, UT.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law, Janette Doyle.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016 with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. all at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Concordia with Rev. Scott Tempero officiating.

Cremation will take place following the funeral service and a private family inurnment will be held at a later time.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Cloud County Community College Nursing Program c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com

