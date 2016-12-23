The Salina Post

New trafficway may threaten Kansas Turnpike revenue

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Turnpike Authority officials say they are keeping a close eye on traffic between Kansas City and Lawrence out of concern that the recently completed South Lawrence Trafficway could take revenue away from the Turnpike

Authority spokeswoman Jeri Biehler tells the Lawrence Journal-World increases and decreases in traffic have been observed at toll plazas in that area.

Biehler says the section of the Turnpike between Kansas City and Topeka is the busiest stretch of the entire roadway. The completion of the South Lawrence Trafficway allows motorists to shave off several miles of their trips and pay a minimal amount in tolls or pay no toll at all.

