SHERMAN COUNTY – Three people were injured in an accident just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Erik Manuel Perez, 32, Wichita, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles west of Goodland.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and drove across the passing lane into the median.

The pickup traveled up a hump in the median and rolled.

Perez and passengers Magdelena Gomez-Zavala, 24; Mateo Perez, 4, both of Wichita were transported to the hospital in Goodland.

Two other children in the pickup were not injured and they were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.