DEARBORN, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on a standoff at a Missouri freeway rest stop north of Kansas City (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Missouri authorities say an armed trucker is in custody after his hours-long standoff at a rest stop near Kansas City, Missouri, forced the closure of the freeway ahead of the holiday weekend.

The State Highway Patrol said in a Twitter post Friday afternoon that the man was arrested at the Interstate 29 rest stop, though it offered no additional details about his arrest. His name was not released.

The patrol said the standoff began shortly before 9 a.m. following reports of a man pointing a rifle at traffic. Authorities evacuated the rest area, leaving only the unidentified trucker and officers.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says no shots were fired.

Televised aerial footage shows traffic in both directions of I-29 backed up for miles. Affected traffic is being rerouted

12:45 p.m.

