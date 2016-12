HARPER COUNTY — An earthquake shook south central Kansas early Thursday.

The quake just before 9 a.m. measured a magnitude 2.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 15 miles southeast of Harper. An earthquake hit the same area on December 17.

There were no reports of damage, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the USGS, a quake of that strength results in weak to light shaking.