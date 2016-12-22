Two men are taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of injuries after a two car crash at the intersection of Magnolia Road and Kipp Road about 4:30p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan said a car driven by 45-year-old John Armstrong of Hutchinson was westbound on Magnolia, failed to stop at intersection, and hit the back end of a northbound car driven by 59-year-old Rex Cearley of Abilene.

Armstrong and a passenger 48-year-old Rodney Hayes of Hillsboro, were transported by EMS to the hospital. Cearley was not injured.

Armstrong was cited for running the stop sign.