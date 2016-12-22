The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Two hurt in Wednesday afternoon wreck

by Leave a Comment

Pictures from Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men are taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of injuries after a two car crash at the intersection of Magnolia Road and Kipp Road about 4:30p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan said a car driven by 45-year-old John Armstrong of Hutchinson was westbound on Magnolia, failed to stop at intersection, and hit the back end of a northbound car driven by 59-year-old Rex Cearley of Abilene.

Armstrong and a passenger 48-year-old Rodney Hayes of Hillsboro, were transported by EMS to the hospital. Cearley was not injured.

Armstrong was cited for running the stop sign.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.