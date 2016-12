Police take a report from a Salina man who says he is the victim of a pair of home burglaries.

Curtis Burns who lives in the 600 block of Morningside, reports on December 15th, someone forced open a door and stole an X-Box game system and a 12-guage pump shotgun. Burns did not report the burglary.

On Wednesday, someone again forced open a door at the home and stole a flat screen TV, a GoPro camera system, and a semi-automatic 12-guage shotgun.

Total loss and damage is placed at $2,450.