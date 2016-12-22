Wayne “Red” Taylor passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at the Sheridan County Long Term Care in Hoxie, Kansas at the age of 82. He was born on March 4, 1934 in Hoxie to the late Isom and Lillian (Tyson) Taylor. On November 3, 1951 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Ruth Elaine Hyde at the Sheridan County Courthouse. Together, they made their home, and raised their family in Hoxie.

As a lifetime resident of Hoxie, Red worked several jobs including the City of Hoxie and the Sheridan County Hospital Maintenance Department. Never one to be idle, he also owned and operated a tree trimming business and a plumbing business. Over the years he ran the Pix Theater, a restaurant, a pool hall, and finally the Kerr-McGee station, which came to be known as Red’s Convenience Store and filling station.

Red was a member of the Hoxie Christian Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and taking his camper to the lake just to relax. From playing with one of the bands, to just jamming with a group of family or friends, Red loved to make music. One of his favorite bands was The Westerners. He and Ruth traveled several times to Branson to enjoy music and fishing. He also traveled with a bowling team, and at one time considered professional bowling, as many had encouraged him to do. But most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed being with them, whether they were making music, fishing, camping, bowling, or anything else.

Red is survived by his sons Russ Taylor of Lyndon, and David Taylor and wife Kathy of Sylvester, GA; daughter Lana Anderson of Colby; grandchildren Ashton Taylor, Landon Taylor, Dalene Gilbert, Darci Kauffman, Tonya Gilbert, Shannon Tyler, Amaris Bentancur, LaShae Reece, Jancie Taylor, and Allison Taylor; great-grandchildren Trevor Albers, Aaron Robison, Stella Kauffman, Ashlyn Taylor, Jayden Taylor and Kinsley Taylor; and many other friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Taylor, parents Isom and Lillian Taylor, son Randy Taylor, brothers Wilfred Taylor and Howard Taylor, sister Maxine Brown , infant son Ross Taylor, and step-brothers and step-sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, December 30, 20016 at the Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hoxie City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00am-7:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Hoxie Christian Church and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, KS 67740. Online condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com

It is said that music gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and joy to life. Red showed us how to live every day with a passion for life, taking advantage of the time we have together, and making the most of every opportunity we are given. The music he gave us, not just with his instruments, but with his heart and spirit, has left us an eternal melody of inspiration, love, and encouragement.

Carolyn A. Evans, 76, passed away December 21, 2016. She was born February 2, 1940 in Reno County, to Vera (Glover) and Harry Edwards.

Carolyn married Ernest Evans, Jr. on October 1, 1956 in Haven, KS. She was a homemaker and a member of the First United Methodist Church, Ellsworth.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Brett Evans (Mindy) of Hoisington; daughter, Angela Mardis of Pratt; Sister, Peggy Green of Hutchinson; sister, Sue Patterson of Hutchinson; sister, Sally Oberle (Norman) of Ellsworth; 3 grandchildren, Rachel Mardis, Stacey Castle (Zac), and Michelle Cox (Mathis); and 3 great grandchildren, Alexander James Caggiano, Silas Neil Castle, and Weston David Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; and brothers, Bob and Bill Edwards. The family would like to extend deep appreciation to Ken & Alice Robson for being so supportive to their family over the years.

Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Graveside Service: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Ellsworth, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Sharyl Marie (Belisle) Moos, 76, passed away at Hays Medical Center, December 20, 2016. She was born in Damar, Kansas on February 3, 1940 to Arthur and Cordelia (Brin) Belisle.

Sharyl attended school in Damar, graduating from high school in 1958. She married Harry Moos on August 5, 1958, and moved to Logan, Kansas where Harry was teaching school. They lived there for five years, during which time their three children; Warren, Tanya, and Douglas were born. Then they moved to Ellis, Kansas for three years. They moved to Hill City, Kansas, where she lived the rest of her life.

When her children entered their teens, she went to work for Farm Bureau Insurance, a position she held for 25 years, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed her time at Farm Bureau and won the State Secretary of the Year Award in 1976.

After retiring, she and Harry built wooden toys and sold them at craft fairs until her health made it difficult to get around. Afflicted with muscular dystrophy and COPD, she was forced to give up her bridge group—one of her greatest pleasures. She enjoyed watching old movies—her favorites over and over again. Unable to get to church because of her need for oxygen, she faithfully watched the Catholic Mass on television every Sunday.

Sharyl was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Delmar Belisle, and sister Anna Mae Normandin, and two sons: Warren and Douglas. She is survived by her husband of the home, her daughter Tanya of Lawrence; grandchildren: Paula (Jinchen) Li of Lawrence and Eric Simpson and daughter Freyja of Missoula, Montana, and her brother Duane (Pat) Belisle of Damar.

Billy Gene Lahar, 69, of Douglass, Kansas went to be

with the Lord Sunday, December 18, 2016.

Bill was born on August 25, 1947 in Eureka, Ks. He was the first born son of Bill E. and Jean E. May Lahar. He attended public schools in Waldo and Luray. He graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in Geology. In his younger years he enjoyed playing sports and helped his mother and stepfather, James, at their family farm. He spent many summers roughnecking for his dad in the oilfields. His most lively memories growing up almost always involved his friends, Tom Buzzell and Jim Urban, who remained close lifetime friends. Bill served in Vietnam, the Air Cavalry Division. He had two daughters, Rosanna and Tammy with his first wife, Rosalee Droste. In 1980 he married Marilyn McCorkel. She died suddenly in 2001, leaving Bill heartbroken. It was during this difficult time that Bill rededicated his life to Christ and was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Douglass on December 9, 2001. Although his love of Christ motivated him to attend church services, it was also his attraction to a sweet and lovely Sunday school teacher, Barbara. The Lord clearly had a plan for Bill, and they married on May 11, 2004. Once again, Bill had found true love and lived a very happy life with Barbara and their little pug, Pugsey. The last years of his life were spent golfing, bow hunting, and renovating the Waldo home. He was actively involved in PTSD support groups at the VA and cared very deeply for his fellow veterans. Bill will always be remembered for his ornery humor, his generous nature, loving heart, and amazing love for his family.



He leaves to cherish his unforgettable memories: wife Barbara of Douglass, Kansas, daughters Anna (Nick) Stull of Gilbert, Arizona, Tammy (Jeff) Roberts of Wichita, Kansas, Stepson Bill (Amy) Stephens of Owasso, OK, sister Karen (Jim) Carney, brothers Don (Cherry) Lahar and Rich (Katherine) Lahar and sister-in-law Sandy Lahar of Wichita, KS. Grandchildren: Nicholas, Benjamin, Treyson, Emma, Zoe and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, his sister, Shirley, and his brother, Gary.

A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday, December 26, 2016, at the First Baptist Church of Douglass, Kansas with Pastor Voyt Lynn officiating. Military honors will be performed by the Kansas National Guard of Topeka, Kansas. Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church of Douglass or Wounded Warriors Project. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is helping the family with the memorial service arrangements.