Salina Police take two reports Wednesday of counterfeit money being passed.

A $10 bill was passed at the drive thru of the McDonald’s at Broadway and Crawford just before 2p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A Salina man reports he was paid with a counterfeit $50 bill for items he sold on the internet. Kyle New said he received the bogus bill and a real $20 bill from the suspect between 4-4:30p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say they are looking for a known suspect.