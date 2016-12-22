The Saline County Commission on Aging (COA) and its facility, the Salina Senior Center, will be closed Friday (December 23, 2016) and Monday (December 26, 2016) in observance of the Christmas holiday. Additionally, Salina Meals On Wheels will not run on those days. All offices and services will resume regular hours on Tuesday (December 27, 2016).
