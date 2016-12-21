Two men were hurt in a head-on crash on a Saline County road just after 8 am Tuesday.

Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan said 19-year-old Terance Croslin of Great Bend was southbound in the 9400 block of S. Simpson Road, when his SUV collided head on with a northbound pickup driven by 46-year-old Troy Nickelson of rural Assaria. The collision occurred near the crest of a hill.

Terrance complained of a knee injury, and Nickelson a head injury. both were taken to Salina Regional Health Center to to treated.

Terrance was cited for improper driving for being left of center on the road.