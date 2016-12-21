Tuesday’s Scores
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 55, Winfield 25
Andover 51, McPherson 48
Augusta 65, Circle 52
Blue Valley 61, Blue Valley Southwest 36
Buhler 58, Newton 56
Burlingame 64, Southern Coffey 43
BV Northwest 55, BV North 52
Caldwell 58, Norwich 50
Carthage, Mo. 43, Pittsburg Colgan 31
Centre 62, Peabody-Burns 39
Cheney 64, Chaparral 27
Cherryvale 77, Caney Valley 45
Conway Springs 55, Moundridge 40
Council Grove 69, Northern Heights 52
Doniphan West 65, Wetmore 34
Halstead 67, Mulvane 63, OT
Hartford 69, Madison/Hamilton 46
Hill City 46, Quinter 33
Hillsboro 61, Marion 37
Holcomb 72, Cimarron 46
Holton 51, Atchison County 23
Hoxie 58, Johnson-Stanton County 56
Hugoton 66, Goodland 38
Jackson Heights 59, Oskaloosa 27
Jefferson North 47, Valley Falls 39
Kiowa County 49, Ashland 47
Lebo 53, Waverly 40
Linn 62, Clifton-Clyde 61
Little River 40, Elyria Christian 33
Logan 63, Oberlin-Decatur 34
Macksville 78, Cunningham 29
Manhattan CHIEF 52, Veritas Christian 47
Marysville 57, Valley Heights 43
Mission Valley 53, West Franklin 41
Nemaha Central 50, Hiawatha 37
Ness City 60, Ellis 31
Nickerson 61, Sedgwick 46
Olpe 80, Marais des Cygnes Valley 38
Onaga 67, BV Randolph 27
Pawnee Heights 62, Bucklin 54
Pittsburg 69, Joplin, Mo. 61
Republic County 42, Minneapolis 38
Rossville 60, Perry-Lecompton 38
Royal Valley 64, Riverside 28
Rural Vista 52, Goessel 44
Sabetha 50, Jefferson West 45
Salina Sacred Heart 51, Central Plains 37
Scott City 56, Colby 24
Solomon 50, Herington 38
St. Thomas Aquinas 80, St. James Academy 78, 3OT
Trego 51, Wheatland-Grinnell 37
Troy 67, Centralia 38
Wabaunsee 66, Frankfort 52
Wamego 68, Clay Center 53
West Elk 70, Udall 35
|CPL vs HOA Challenge
Conway Springs 55, Moundridge 40
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Oakley vs. Hays-TMP-Marian, ppd.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Attica 36, South Haven 35
Blue Valley 51, Blue Valley Southwest 37
Bucklin 43, Pawnee Heights 35
Burlingame 43, Southern Coffey 42
BV Randolph 50, Onaga 23
Caney Valley 49, Cherryvale 24
Canton-Galva 44, Wakefield 19
Centralia 61, Troy 21
Centre 35, Peabody-Burns 15
Chase County 44, Osage City 25
Cheney 56, Chaparral 28
Circle 35, Augusta 30
Clay Center 49, Wamego 31
Clifton-Clyde 34, Linn 28
Council Grove 69, Northern Heights 16
Cunningham 39, Macksville 26
Deerfield 57, Satanta 26
Doniphan West 59, Wetmore 49
Ellis 48, Ness City 46
Elyria Christian 30, Little River 27
Goessel 36, Rural Vista 35
Halstead 45, Mulvane 19
Hartford 43, Madison/Hamilton 35
Hays-TMP-Marian 67, Oakley 29
Hill City 49, Quinter 38
Holcomb 56, Cimarron 52, OT
Holton 64, Atchison County 45
Hoxie 59, Johnson-Stanton County 18
Hugoton 55, Goodland 38
Jackson Heights 43, Oskaloosa 33
Jefferson North 52, Valley Falls 51
Jefferson West 43, Sabetha 26
Joplin, Mo. 47, Pittsburg 40
Logan 43, Oberlin-Decatur 39
Marais des Cygnes Valley 88, Olpe 8
Marion 44, Hillsboro 25
Marysville 57, Valley Heights 43
McPherson 60, Andover 29
Mission Valley 44, West Franklin 32
Nemaha Central 55, Hiawatha 46
Newton 60, Buhler 20
Norwich 38, Caldwell 37
Republic County 45, Minneapolis 27
Rossville 62, Perry-Lecompton 46
Royal Valley 61, Riverside 32
Salina Sacred Heart 87, Central Plains 25
Scott City 54, Colby 42
Sedgwick 51, Nickerson 36
Silver Lake 50, St. Mary’s 49
Solomon 41, Herington 23
St. Francis 74, Bethune, Colo. 25
St. Thomas Aquinas 60, St. James Academy 29
Stockton 57, Plainville 46
Topeka Hayden 60, Highland Park 45
Wabaunsee 59, Frankfort 34
Wallace County 67, Cheylin 44
Waverly 48, Lebo 42
West Elk 43, Udall 42
Wheatland-Grinnell 60, Trego 47
Winfield 42, Andale 39
|CPL vs HOA Challenge
Conway Springs 36, Moundridge 27