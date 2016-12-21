The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Tuesday December 20 High School Basketball Scores

by Leave a Comment

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Andale 55, Winfield 25

Andover 51, McPherson 48

Augusta 65, Circle 52

Blue Valley 61, Blue Valley Southwest 36

Buhler 58, Newton 56

Burlingame 64, Southern Coffey 43

BV Northwest 55, BV North 52

Caldwell 58, Norwich 50

Carthage, Mo. 43, Pittsburg Colgan 31

Centre 62, Peabody-Burns 39

Cheney 64, Chaparral 27

Cherryvale 77, Caney Valley 45

Conway Springs 55, Moundridge 40

Council Grove 69, Northern Heights 52

Doniphan West 65, Wetmore 34

Halstead 67, Mulvane 63, OT

Hartford 69, Madison/Hamilton 46

Hill City 46, Quinter 33

Hillsboro 61, Marion 37

Holcomb 72, Cimarron 46

Holton 51, Atchison County 23

Hoxie 58, Johnson-Stanton County 56

Hugoton 66, Goodland 38

Jackson Heights 59, Oskaloosa 27

Jefferson North 47, Valley Falls 39

Kiowa County 49, Ashland 47

Lebo 53, Waverly 40

Linn 62, Clifton-Clyde 61

Little River 40, Elyria Christian 33

Logan 63, Oberlin-Decatur 34

Macksville 78, Cunningham 29

Manhattan CHIEF 52, Veritas Christian 47

Marysville 57, Valley Heights 43

Mission Valley 53, West Franklin 41

Nemaha Central 50, Hiawatha 37

Ness City 60, Ellis 31

Nickerson 61, Sedgwick 46

Olpe 80, Marais des Cygnes Valley 38

Onaga 67, BV Randolph 27

Pawnee Heights 62, Bucklin 54

Pittsburg 69, Joplin, Mo. 61

Republic County 42, Minneapolis 38

Rossville 60, Perry-Lecompton 38

Royal Valley 64, Riverside 28

Rural Vista 52, Goessel 44

Sabetha 50, Jefferson West 45

Salina Sacred Heart 51, Central Plains 37

Scott City 56, Colby 24

Solomon 50, Herington 38

St. Thomas Aquinas 80, St. James Academy 78, 3OT

Trego 51, Wheatland-Grinnell 37

Troy 67, Centralia 38

Wabaunsee 66, Frankfort 52

Wamego 68, Clay Center 53

West Elk 70, Udall 35

CPL vs HOA Challenge

Conway Springs 55, Moundridge 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Oakley vs. Hays-TMP-Marian, ppd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Attica 36, South Haven 35

Blue Valley 51, Blue Valley Southwest 37

Bucklin 43, Pawnee Heights 35

Burlingame 43, Southern Coffey 42

BV Randolph 50, Onaga 23

Caney Valley 49, Cherryvale 24

Canton-Galva 44, Wakefield 19

Centralia 61, Troy 21

Centre 35, Peabody-Burns 15

Chase County 44, Osage City 25

Cheney 56, Chaparral 28

Circle 35, Augusta 30

Clay Center 49, Wamego 31

Clifton-Clyde 34, Linn 28

Council Grove 69, Northern Heights 16

Cunningham 39, Macksville 26

Deerfield 57, Satanta 26

Doniphan West 59, Wetmore 49

Ellis 48, Ness City 46

Elyria Christian 30, Little River 27

Goessel 36, Rural Vista 35

Halstead 45, Mulvane 19

Hartford 43, Madison/Hamilton 35

Hays-TMP-Marian 67, Oakley 29

Hill City 49, Quinter 38

Holcomb 56, Cimarron 52, OT

Holton 64, Atchison County 45

Hoxie 59, Johnson-Stanton County 18

Hugoton 55, Goodland 38

Jackson Heights 43, Oskaloosa 33

Jefferson North 52, Valley Falls 51

Jefferson West 43, Sabetha 26

Joplin, Mo. 47, Pittsburg 40

Logan 43, Oberlin-Decatur 39

Marais des Cygnes Valley 88, Olpe 8

Marion 44, Hillsboro 25

Marysville 57, Valley Heights 43

McPherson 60, Andover 29

Mission Valley 44, West Franklin 32

Nemaha Central 55, Hiawatha 46

Newton 60, Buhler 20

Norwich 38, Caldwell 37

Republic County 45, Minneapolis 27

Rossville 62, Perry-Lecompton 46

Royal Valley 61, Riverside 32

Salina Sacred Heart 87, Central Plains 25

Scott City 54, Colby 42

Sedgwick 51, Nickerson 36

Silver Lake 50, St. Mary’s 49

Solomon 41, Herington 23

St. Francis 74, Bethune, Colo. 25

St. Thomas Aquinas 60, St. James Academy 29

Stockton 57, Plainville 46

Topeka Hayden 60, Highland Park 45

Wabaunsee 59, Frankfort 34

Wallace County 67, Cheylin 44

Waverly 48, Lebo 42

West Elk 43, Udall 42

Wheatland-Grinnell 60, Trego 47

Winfield 42, Andale 39

CPL vs HOA Challenge

Conway Springs 36, Moundridge 27

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.