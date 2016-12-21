Salina, Kan. – The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University will be featuring an exhibit by Ellinwood artist, Robert Joy beginning January 9. Well-known throughout the Great Bend area, Joy is famous for his unconventional painting style. His paintings incorporate a variety of characters and forms of nature, while addressing a variety of social and spiritual issues. The vivid, intricate drawings of a fantastical nature come out of Joy’s obsession to create. As a child, he struggled to fit in because of a learning disability and art became his escape and passion. After years of frustration and trying to conform to traditional art forms, he says, “One day, I decided that I was going to (create) what I (create) and not worry about what other people do, and I wasn’t going to compete with them. Now it’s working.”

After serving in Vietnam, Joy earned a Master’s Degree in Art from Fort Hays University. He taught art in the Junior High level in USD 428 for nine years. Now, he can be found indulging his obsession with drawing while greeting visitors in his studio at Petr’s Frame House in Great Bend.

WHAT: “Outside the Lines” Art Exhibit

WHO: artist, Robert Joy

WHERE: The Gallery, Sams Hall of Fine Arts, Kansas Wesleyan University – 100 E. Claflin Ave., Salina, KS

WHEN: January 9–February 15, 2017

GALLERY HOURS: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.–7 p.m., weekends by appointment

MORE INFORMATION: Contact Peggy Medina, Gallery Director, at peggy.medina@kwu.edu or call (785) 833-4383

Special Event:

First Friday Reception

February 3 from 5-7 p.m.

The artist, Robert Joy will be present at the reception to discuss his work. Drinks and snacks will be provided.