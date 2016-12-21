GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating two people suspected in triple homicide robbery of a pawnshop in Jackson, Mississippi.

Early Wednesday, deputies arrested Jamieson L. Townsend, 31, Blue Springs, Missouri and Joshua M. Garcia, 35, Biloxi, Mississippi, following a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger, for no registration displayed, at Interstate 70 at Moritz Road in Geary County, according to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf

As deputies made contact with the driver, the vehicle sped away westbound on the interstate.

A deputy gave chase. The vehicle exited the Interstate at McDowell Creek Road, took Roeser Road, which was a dead end and the vehicle crashed.

The driver took off on foot. A female passenger remained with the vehicle.

She was later identified as Townsend, and the driver was Garcia.

A short time later authorities learned Townsend and Garcia were suspects in the alleged burglaries and robberies in Mississippi.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched the area, as well as farmsteads and outbuildings.

At about 7 a.m. Wednesday while searching the area around McDowell Creek community center Garcia was found hiding in the back seat of a vehicle and was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, but there was some property damage at the scene of the crash.

The suspects are being held at the Geary County Detention Center.