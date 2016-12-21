Salina Police are looking for a male suspect in connection with an aggravated battery that occurred late Monday night at a central Salina home, but reported to police late Tuesday afternoon. A woman in her 20s tells police she had been involved in a physical altercation where the man had hit her and put a gun to her head. The woman who had bruises and red marks on her declined medical treatment.

_

Electronics were taken in a residential burglary just north of Gypsum Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Karber said someone forced their way into his home in the 6100 block of S. Gypsum Valley Road between 12:30-5:30pm. Taken were a 50″ TV, laptop computer, a sound system, and a couple of hoodies. Loss and damage placed at $2,270.