BARTON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating an alleged case of a woman being held against her will and have arrested a suspect.

After searching for six days, police located and arrested Bobby Stark in Larned, according to a social media report.

On December 14, officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to 3408 Lakin Street in reference to an “open” 911 call, according to a media release.

The dispatchers could tell that someone had called 911 and could hear noise in the background, but couldn’t talk to anyone on the line.

As the responding officer arrived in front of the house where the phone appeared to be, a man (later identified as Bobby Stark) came outside.

He told the officer there was nothing wrong, and then immediately walked back inside and shut the door.

The officer walked toward the door to investigate, and then heard a woman’s voice inside the house calling for help. The officer forced the door open just as Stark, age 30, was running out the back door.

The woman in the house claimed that Stark had been holding her against her will all day, and that she had secretly called 911 to get help.

Officers also quickly ascertained that Stark had multiple outstanding arrest warrants for probation violations.

Additional officers came to the area, established a perimeter, and searched for Stark.

A police canine was also used in an attempt to locate Stark. However, he was not located until Tuesday.