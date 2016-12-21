Maxine J. McDonald, 93, passed away Tuesday, December 20th, in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. She was born July 9, 1923 in Carlton, the daughter of Grover and Sarah (Hartman) McAdams. Growing up in the area, Maxine attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School. After attending business school, she worked in Denver for an architect firm. Later Maxine moved to Salt Lake City. While working in the Utah State Capital, she met and married Michael McDonald. In her later years she was employed at the Carlton Co-op as a bookkeeper. Maxine enjoyed music, gardening, baking and spending time with her family. Maxine was preceded in death by: her parents; Michael McDonald; two brothers, Maynard and Richard McAdams and sister, Evelyn Jones. She is survived by: daughter, Gretchen (Joe) Scoby of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; two grandsons, Jason (Kelty) Scoby with great grandchildren Charlotte and William of Mequon, Wisconsin and Scott Scoby of Los Angeles, California. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 28th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Roland Slater officiating. Interment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Lasata Care Center in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

Carol A. Mayes, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 21, in Enterprise. She was born September 21, 1943 in Somerville, Massachusetts, the daughter of Ralph and Isabel (Stailing) Longmire. Growing up in the area, Carol attended local schools, graduated from Somerville High School with the class of 1961 and completed the nursing program in the Somerville Hospital. On January 14, 1967 she was married to John R. Mayes Sr. All of their married life was spent in Abilene. She had been employed by the Abilene Memorial Hospital for over twenty years. John preceded her in death July 9, 1999. Carol enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, reading and sewing. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Carol is survived by: daughter, Jennifer Mayes of Abilene; son, David (Katie) Mayes; two granddaughters, Isabel and Clara Mayes; two grandsons, Zachariah and John Mayes; two sisters, June Broughton of Peabody, Massachusetts and Elaine Wiley of Somerville Massachusetts and brother, Robert Longmire of Somerville, Massachusetts.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, December 28th at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Roland Slater officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Tuesday, December 27th, at the Danner Funeral Home.

WICHITA – Esther Stucky, age 89, passed away December 21, 2016, at Westwiew Manor in Derby, Kansas. She was born May 3, 1927, in Whitewater, Kansas, the daughter of Peter and Kaete (Regier) Thiessen. On November 4, 1955, she was united in marriage to Clyde Stucky. She was a homemaker and farm wife. She was preceded in death by her husband Cylde, a daughter Carol Stucky, and siblings: Herbert, Walter, Leonard, Arnold, David, and Willard Thiessen, and Lois Frey, Edna Flora, and Wilma Stucky. She is survived by her children: LaVerne Stucky and his wife Sandy of Bel Plaine, Bruce Stucky of Wichita, and Brenda Graves and her husband Bob of Wichita; Siblings: Floyd Thiessen and Floyd Entz; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 26, 2016, at Burns Countryside Church. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Burns Countryside Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Union Rescue Mission, in care of Lamb Funeral Home, PO Box 358, Whitewater, KS, 67154. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

Glorene M. Slechta, 84, passed away December 21, 2016. Ms. Slechta was born December 17, 1932 to William R. and Hazel M. Scheidt in Bismarck, North Dakota. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Nick, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on May 18, 1953. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Billy, Earl, and Raymond and her beloved little angel, Dane Scott.

She is survived by her loving husband Nick of 63 years; daughter, DeVon Freilinger, Kingman; son Damon and Erin, Essex, CT; grandson, Tucker Christian and granddaughter, Tessa Grace; granddaughters, Alisha Hemken and Amber Freilinger; grandson, Brandon Slechta; great grandchildren, Alexandria and Jonathan Hemken; great great granddaughter, Rayne; and numerous relatives.

Mrs. Slechta was retired from her 20 year career position as office manager of the Ellsworth County Farm Bureau and Insurance Agency. She was a former member of the St. Bernard’s Council of Catholic Women and shared a church greeter’s ministry with her husband. She was known for her patient listening virtue with frequent calls from her family and close friends. She committed her life to the needs of her husband, who worked and traveled many years of their lives, and the needs of her family. She enjoyed the solitude of her time at home with her beloved Chihuahua, Precious, on her lap. She and her husband were noted for their frequent dining out and shared a passion for frequent trips to the movies and membership in the Salina Community Theater. She lived the final years of her life at the Good Samaritan Villa Grace/Gentiva Hospice. Parsons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family has chosen cremation and at the request of Glorene, there will be no visitation at the funeral home. The family also requests no flowers. The funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. The date will be announced at a later time. Family only inurnment will be held in the Ellsworth Cemetery conducted by Reverend Joshua Werth. A dinner will follow at the parish hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Patricia Ruth Brothers, 80, died on December 20, 2016 at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital, Wichita. She was born on April 8, 1936 in Lyons to Walter and Twylah Mullin Swenson. She was a lifetime Lyons resident. She graduated from Lyons High School in the class of 1954. She was a bookkeeper for Williams Natural Gas, Bob Cundith Accounting, Hutchinson Livestock and she was the assistant to the Sterling College President.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, Church Pianist, Queen Esther Chapter # 32 Order of the Eastern Star, Lyons; Worthy Grand Matron for the State of Kansas 2001-2002; charter member of Peacemaker Quilt Guild; Honeybees Quilters at Fun-N-Sun Resort, San Benito, Texas; operating board Treasurer for Camp Wa-Ja-To; former Leader of the Valley Bluebirds 4-H Club.

On October 31, 1954 she married Lyle Jay Brothers in Lyons. Survivors are husband Lyle of the home; son, Mike & JoAnn Brothers, Lyons; 3 daughters, Karen & Brad Malone, Manhattan, Susan & Curtis Tobias, Lyons, Tricia Brothers, Newton; sister, Kathryn & Fred Wilson, Manhattan; brother, Robert & Telva Swenson, Manhattan; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Harold Sauers; brother, Lyle Eugene “Gene” Swenson.

Funeral service will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at First Christian Church, Lyons with Rev. James Anderson and Rev. Ron DeVore officiating with Eastern Star Service. Visitation will be 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday, December 26, 2016 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M..

Memorials are to the First Christian Church, Camp Wa-Ja-To, American Heart Association or Kidney Foundation in care of the funeral home.

Hillsboro – Harold Jacob Wiebe, 89, died December 21, 2016 at Hillsboro Community Hospital. He was born April 22, 1927 to J.D. and Selma (Flaming) Wiebe in Hillsboro. He was a banker with First National Bank in Hillsboro. He married Carol Barb March 29, 1957 at Ellsworth, Kansas. Survivors include: wife, Carol Wiebe of Hillsboro; sons, Warran D (Margaret) Wiebe of Lawrence, Ward D. (Beth) Wiebe of Branson, Missouri, Wade D. (Jan) Wiebe of Lawrence; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2016 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church Officiated by Pastor Brian Allen. Interment 10:00 a.m. Friday at Gnadenau Cemetery 2 miles South of Hillsboro. Family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to Kanakuk Ministries in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com