KHP: 2 dead after semi collides with SUV

SEWARD COUNTY – Two people died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. on Tuesday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freighliner semi driven by Abdullah Muhammad, 26, Orlando, FL., was southbound on U.S. 54 east of Liberal.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2014 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Jerry Dean Slykhuis, 73, Cedar Rapids, IA., that was southbound on county road 7.

Slykhuis and a passenger Jacqueline Jane Slykhuis, 70, Cedar Rapids, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Brenneman’s Funeral Home.

The Muhammad and a passenger from Florida were not injured.

All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

SEWARD COUNTY -First responders were on the scene of a fatality accident just after 6p.m. on Tuesday in Seward County .

U.S. 54 was closed east of Liberal, according to the KHP.

No additional details were released until next of kin were notified and authorities were able to complete their investigation.

  • Kansas1948

    This reporting is terribly flawed. First off, Hwy 54 runs from Northeast to Southwest. Secondly the semi being on 54 would not have had a Stop Sign to stop at. Country Rd 7 runs East and West. Undoubtably, the only stop sign would have been on the county road. Salina Post needs to fact check their info before printing.