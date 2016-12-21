SEWARD COUNTY – Two people died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. on Tuesday in Seward County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freighliner semi driven by Abdullah Muhammad, 26, Orlando, FL., was southbound on U.S. 54 east of Liberal.
The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2014 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Jerry Dean Slykhuis, 73, Cedar Rapids, IA., that was southbound on county road 7.
Slykhuis and a passenger Jacqueline Jane Slykhuis, 70, Cedar Rapids, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Brenneman’s Funeral Home.
The Muhammad and a passenger from Florida were not injured.
All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.
