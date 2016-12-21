RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man serving time for violating the offender registration act is facing additional drug charges.

On Tuesday, Erik Lamunyon, 37, Hutchinson, appeared from the Reno County Correctional Facility via video feed where he was told that the state has charged him with possession of methamphetamine and personal use drug paraphernalia for crimes on Sept. 30, 2016.

The drug case will now move to a future waiver-status docket.

In 2009, Lamunyon was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary for exposing himself to two boys, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections