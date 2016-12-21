The Salina Post

Kansas quadruple amputee gets surprise holiday gift

Julie Dombo with her new electronic hands-photo courtesy KWCH

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A southern Kansas woman who lost her hands and feet during a robbery got an early Christmas gift — new electronic hands worth $260,000, courtesy of a businessman and his wife.

Julie Dombo of Derby showed off her new hands publicly Tuesday with her husband, a day after receiving them as a present from Koch Industries’ general counsel Mark Holden and his wife.

Dombo met Holden in October at a Wichita Crime Commission awards banquet. That’s where Dombo told Holden about how insurance wouldn’t pay for the electronic hands she said would give her a chance at a relatively ordinary life.

Holden said he secretly wrote a personal check for them.

On Tuesday, Holden called Dombo “inspiring, funny, lighthearted,” with no signs of resentment.

  • jimbopeep

    Goodwill and generosity abound. The times dictate the technology. In my lifetime we have gone from the Flintstones to the Jetsons.

  • dog pound

    What a great gift. Very nice of these people

  • unamused

    That’s so wonderful!

  • Kansas1948

    Congratulations to the Holden folks for doing this. Very proud of Koch Industries for employing such caring and loving employees. The Koch family certainly have set a great example of community service.