SHAWNEE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a murder and have made an arrest.

On Tuesday afternoon, police arrested Arthur Lee Ford IV, 36, Topeka, in the 6300 Block of SW 10th Street in Topeka for the December 16, murder of Mark Everett Johnson, according to a media release.

Just after 8p.m. on Friday, December 16, officers were dispatch a residence in the 600 Block of SW Taylor in Topeka and found the body of Johnson.

Police indicated Johnson died of blunt force trauma. Ford was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for 2nd Degree Murder, according to police.

The AP contributed to this report.