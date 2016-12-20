MANHATTAN, Kan. – After registering its third straight 10-1 start under the guidance of head coach Jeff Mittie, Kansas State women’s basketball has been elevated to 24th in the week 7 Associated Press top-25 poll.

K-State checks in at No. 24 with 71 points and is the fifth Big 12 team to appear in this week’s poll behind Baylor (3), West Virginia (13), Texas (16) and Oklahoma (20).

This is K-State’s 162nd week all-time to appear in the AP poll and the first time since Jan. 16, 2012 when the Wildcats checked in at No. 23. This is the first time in program history that K-State has been ranked No. 24 in the poll.

As a ranked team, K-State owns an all-time record of 211-71 (.748).

Kansas State has been led in the 2016-17 season by the senior duo of Breanna Lewis and Kindred Wesemann. Lewis leads the team in points (14.5 ppg), field goal percentage (.679), rebounds (9.1 rpg), blocks (2.3 bpg). The product of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, needs 10 blocked shots to become the K-State career record holder in the category.

Wesemann is second on the team in points (14.4 ppg) and paces the team in three-point field goals made and attempted (34-of-92, .373), free throws made and attempted (30-33, .909) and steals (1.8 spg). She needs 21 points to become the 40th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark in a career.

K-State will conclude its non-conference schedule on Thursday, as the Wildcats travel to Northern Iowa for a 7 p.m., tip-off in Cedar Falls. To purchase tickets, call www.unipanthers.com or call (319) 273-4TIX.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and the audio broadcast will be available on the K-State Sports Network and for free at www.kstatesports.com.