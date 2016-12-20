The Salina Post

Governor Brownback sets date for State of the State address

by

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback plans to give the annual State of the State address Jan. 10.

Brownback said Tuesday that he has accepted an invitation from incoming House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. to address a joint session of the Legislature the day after lawmakers open their 2017 session.

The speaker traditionally issues such an invitation because the address is in the House chamber. The 2017 speech is set for 5 p.m.

Governors use the address to outline an agenda for the Legislature’s annual session and tout past policies. Brownback is a Republican and used part of his 2016 speech to criticize Democratic President Barack Obama on national security issues.

Fiscal issues are likely to dominate the 2017 session. The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019.

  • Typical Salinan

    Let me guess, Brownstain, the sun is shining?

  • Kansas1948

    I would think Sam would be talking about the five (count em 5) GM plants that are being shut down because of sagging vehicle sales due to the STAGNANT economy of this administration. Or maybe how agricultural and energy prices are at historical lows. Possibly he will comment on the vast number of jobs that have been lost to Obamacare. Or he could comment on the transportation industries problems brought on by the lack of demand for goods and services across the nation.

    Of course the Boy King may arrive back in DC after his 17 day vacation at taxpayers expenses of a few million dollars, and then just snap his fingers and all of the country’s woe will magicly disappear.

    It will be a great speech though.