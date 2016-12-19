WICHITA, KAN. – A Mexican woman was sentenced Monday to time served for unlawful possession of a firearm connected to a homicide case in Salina, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said. She will be placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation.

Azucena Garcia-Ferniza, 22, spent about 15 months in jail. She pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Wichita to one count of possession of a firearm while unlawfully in the United States. In her plea, she admitted that on May 7, 2015, she unlawfully possessed a Glock .45 caliber pistol. Her visitor’s visa had expired in February 1998.

In July 2016, Garcia-Ferniza was sentenced in Saline County District Court to18 months on probation for attempting to hide the gun that killed 17-year-old Allie Saum. The gun belonged to her boyfriend, Macio D. Palicio, Jr. Saum was killed by gunfire when Palicio fired at a pickup he mistakenly believed was driven by rival gang members.

Palicio was convicted in Saline County District Court and sentenced to more than 50 years for the killing.