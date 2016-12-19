The Salina Post

Woman sentenced for possessing firearm connected to Salina murder

12 Comments

WICHITA, KAN. – A Mexican woman was sentenced Monday to time served for unlawful possession of a firearm connected to a homicide case in Salina, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said. She will be placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation.

Azucena Garcia-Ferniza, 22, spent about 15 months in jail. She pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Wichita to one count of possession of a firearm while unlawfully in the United States. In her plea, she admitted that on May 7, 2015, she unlawfully possessed a Glock .45 caliber pistol. Her visitor’s visa had expired in February 1998.

In July 2016, Garcia-Ferniza was sentenced in Saline County District Court to18 months on probation for attempting to hide the gun that killed 17-year-old Allie Saum. The gun belonged to her boyfriend, Macio D. Palicio, Jr. Saum was killed by gunfire when Palicio fired at a pickup he mistakenly believed was driven by rival gang members.

Palicio was convicted in Saline County District Court and sentenced to more than 50 years for the killing.

  • fedup

    why is she still here???? Here illegally and is involved in a murder……DEPORT HER to a mexican prison now!!

    • Math is hard

      The article says she’s 22 now, that means she was about 4 or 5 when her Visa expired. It’s entirely possible that even she didn’t realize she was here illegally.

      Not excusing the crime by any means.

      • jkmike08

        I would think the lack of a SSN would be a clue.

      • Happy Harry

        I would have to agree even though illegal is illegal and a young lady lost her life because of their actions all parties included.

  • Senior

    Thought aiding a fellon carried sentences longer than this. Hiding a weapon used in a murder would fit this charge. Too bad she didn’t have some weed, that would have put her away much longer.

  • Grim Reaper

    Deportation just about guarantees her return. She couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. The system is so screwed up!

  • Jay

    Can’t build the wall fast enough as far I’m concerned..

  • jerseyboy

    Why isn’t local law enforcement searching for illegals in our area? Rather check points for seatbelts they should be going after illegals.

    • Dirk Digler

      no money to be made with illegals.

    • lookout

      Local law enforcement can’t arrest someone for being in the U.S. illegally. The Feds. have to do it. Try getting them to come to Salina for a round-up.

      • jerseyboy

        I believe you should read up on this a little more.

        • lookout

          I have, they can arrest for state or local charges, and then if they find out they are in the country illegally ICE can be contacted to see if they want them. But local law enforcement can’t make an arrest for being in the county illegally, and that being the only thing their arrested for. It’s a federal crime only.