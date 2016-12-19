The Saline County Sheriff’s Office investigated nearly a dozen weather related crashes from Friday morning to Sunday evening.

Undersheriff Roger Soldan said most of the wrecks were non-injury, single vehicle accidents. There were two minor injuries but medical treatment was declined.

One of the crashes involved a Salina EMS ambulance that was parked on the shoulder of I-135 with it’s emergency lights on about two miles south of Smolan Road early Saturday morning.

19-year-old Andrea Jackson of Assaria was driving south on the interstate when her car fishtailed and hit the ambulance. No damage was noted after this incident.