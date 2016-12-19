The Salina Post

Sheriff’s Office works several weather related crashes over the weekend

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office investigated nearly a dozen weather related crashes from Friday morning to Sunday evening.

Undersheriff Roger Soldan said most of the wrecks were non-injury, single vehicle accidents. There were two minor injuries but medical treatment was declined.

One of the crashes involved a Salina EMS ambulance that was parked on the shoulder of I-135 with it’s emergency lights on about two miles south of Smolan Road early Saturday morning.

19-year-old Andrea Jackson of Assaria was driving south on the interstate when her car fishtailed and hit the ambulance.  No damage was noted after this incident.

 

  • jerseyboy

    People just refuse to slow down even when driving conditions are bad. Evidently driver education is not doing its job correctly in its teachings. That coupled with a lack of responsible people driving it presents problems for people.

    • Girl who wrecked

      I mean, it was pretty slick. I was drivin well under the speed limit for your information. Look, It was dark, I just wanted to go home. I hate driving at night as it is, plus the addition of ice and bad traction on my tires doesn’t help. I was going 40 on interstate and still wrecked. So maybe give a girl a break

      • jerseyboy

        Wish I could believe you.

    • lookout

      Very true. Just about all accidents are avoidable.