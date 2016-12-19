Connie attended school in Bavaria and was a 1947 graduate of Bennington High School. On September 19, 1948 she was united in marriage with Raymond Cherry in Bennington. They were blessed with three children. Connie was a cook at many area restaurants and owned the Bennington Café for several years. Connie was widely known for her delicious pies.

She was devoted to her family, friends, and her dog, Buster. Connie was a big sports fan; especially of K-State, Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, and the Bennington Bulldogs. She was a member of the United Church of Bennington and several other Christian groups.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond on April 23, 2005; and daughter Karen Henderson on March 13, 2005.

Survivors include her sons Dale Cherry and wife Shelley of Urbandale, IA and Ron Cherry and wife Karen of Bennington; son-in-law Jerry Henderson of Bennington; brother Gerald Peterson of Topeka; six granddaughters, Janet Beemer of Bennington, Teresa Clements of Minneapolis, Allison Friedrich of Independence, MO, Angela Cherry of Seattle, WA, Lauren Cherry of Austin, TX, and Sarah Cherry of Bennington; five great-grandchildren, Shelbee Beemer, Kennison, Colton, and Cerise Friedrich and Lewis Harris; four nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 21 at the United Church of Bennington. Burial will be in the Bennington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where the family will receive friends from 5-7. Memorials may be made to the United Church of Bennington or the Bennington Ambulance Service.

, 87, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at her residence in Salina. Peggy was born May 26, 1929, in Cawker City, the daughter of Paul A. and Wilma L. (Brumbaugh) Rollins.She is survived by her husband, John D. Patterson, of the home; her daughter, Kristen L. Leathers and husband Paul Leathers, of Port Townsend, Wash.; son, Kevin W. Patterson and wife Peggene Bishard, of Santa Fe, N.M.; and daughter, Pamela K. Patterson and husband Robert Gorry, of New Haven, Conn.

Peggy is also survived by her sister, Arlene Bassett, of Salina; brother, Max Rollins and wife Shirley, of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; sister, Sharon Rorabaugh, of Abilene; and sister-in law, Kay Hedges and husband Gerald Hedges, of Oklahoma City.

Peggy is also survived by her five wonderful grandchildren, Kelly, Jordanna, Jacob, Isaac and Charlotte as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Ryan Mortuary.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Ryan Mortuary followed by burial in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Peggy loved life. She was well-loved by many and will be missed.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Of Salina.

Samuel “Sammy” James Michael Pietro, Salina, age 6, passed away Dec. 16, 2016. He was born Sept 13, 2010 in Salina, the son of Justin Pietro and Stephanie Steckline. He was a kinder gardener at Coronado Elementary School.

Sammy is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert J. Pietro and his maternal great grandfather, Barry Lee Michael.

He is survived by his father and mother, Justin and Stephanie, and a brother, Sebastian Steckline. His maternal grandparents are Steve and Marcy Harder, Salina and Gilbert Steckline, Salina. His maternal great grandparents are Stan and Marlene Harder, Topeka, and Cheryl Michael, Reading, PA. and uncle, Barry Steckline. His paternal grandmother is Marcia Pietro, Mulvane and an aunt, Kayla Tatum.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at the Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Friends may call at the Ryan Mortuary on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 from noon until 8:00 pm where the family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 pm that evening.

Memorials are suggested to a GOFUNDME account: https://www.gofundme.com/4v-funeral-expenses or may be forwarded to the Ryan Mortuary.

Bonni Jonel (Kouba) Wolfsbauer, 54, passed into eternal life on December 14, 2016.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Betty Kouba and brother Brent.

She is survived by her children: Amber Wellshear, Ricky Wolfsbauer and Holly Kouba; grandchildren: Colin Wellshear, Benjamin Carranza and Russell Wolfsbauer; siblings: Bruce, Barbara and Bev.

A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 9:30 am. followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Wichita, Kansas.

ESKRIDGE – Robert Wiechen, age 62, passed away December 17, 2016, at Stormont-Vail Health Center, Topeka, Kansas. He was born February 25, 1954, at Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Frank and Edith (Rae) Wiechen. He lived at the Florence Care Home, then a Russell Care Home and finally the Golden Living Center of Eskridge. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by a sister Elizabeth Wiechen of Eskridge; a brother Edwin Wiechen; and his guardian Mary Ann Frantz of Ramona. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Tampa Community Cemetery, Tampa, Kansas. Zeiner Funeral Home of Marion, have been entrusted with services.

FLORENCE – Cheryl A. Steward, age 70, passed away December 16, 2016, surrounded by the love of her family, at Wesley Medical Center of Wichita, Kansas. She was born December 2, 1946, at El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Frederick and Sarah (Martindale) Hill. She was a graduate of Leon High School. On August 6, 1962, she was united in marriage to Roger Steward. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Cheryl was a homemaker, she had also worked as a waitress and as a store clerk. She volunteered at the Florence Library, helped with the Harvey House Museum and various other Florence community events. She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings. She is survived by her husband Roger Steward of Florence; her sons: Scott Steward and wife Deb of Marion, and Eric Steward of Manhattan; her daughters: Cindy Becker and husband Calvin of El Dorado, Suzanne Robinson and husband Sid of Florence, and Christi Sigel and husband Jake of Marion; siblings: Sam Hill of Mariposa, California, Jim Hill of Minnesota; Virginia West of El Dorado, Rosalie Hatfield of Bel Plaine, and Sue Hill of El Dorado; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A private family service will held at a later date. Memorial Funds have been established in her honor for the Florence Library or the Marion Rec Softball and Baseball Program. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

William D. Podlena, 92, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2016 in Lyons, KS. He was born April 24, 1924 in Kansas City, MO to Emil and Rose (Mattas) Podlena.

A longtime resident of the Wilson area, William was a pipeline welder and farmer. He was a member of the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church of Wilson and he was active with the American Legion. He proudly served his country during WWII as part of the US Coast Guard serving aboard the SS Moremack Dove and the SS William Vaughn Moody. It was on the Moody that he saw combat in operation Leyte Gulf. He married Una Joyce Buehler on September 19, 1944 in Scott City, KS. She survives him.

William is also survived by his sons, William F. Podlena (Sharman) of Maize, KS, Jeremiah P. Podlena (Becky) of La Crescent, MN, and Robert Podlena of Mendon, NY; daughters, Donna R. Steinle (Darrell) of Topeka, KS, Elizabeth A. Loy (David) of Yukon, OK, and Kathy Bricker of Russell, KS; four granddaughters, three grandsons, three great granddaughters, and two great grandsons; and sisters, Emily Zorn, Sister Loretta Podlena, Mary Barta, and Anne Ehrlich. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Podlena; and sister, Helen Soukup.

The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services are not yet planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

M. Joyce Harrell, 72, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 in Salina. She was born October 15, 1944 in Ellsworth to Walter and Margaret (Hudson) Hoffman.

Joyce was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County where she worked as a secretary at Independent Salt, a bank teller at First Bank, and helped out at Boots Flower Shop among various other jobs. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she was active in the Presbyterian Women group and on the board of Deacons. She married Lyle Harrell on June 27, 1964 in Ellsworth. He preceded her in death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William and Richard Hoffman.

Joyce is survived by her son, Steve Harrell (Kathy) of Tonganoxie; daughter, Pam Curtis (Jason) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Mallory, Lauren, and Hudson; sister, Peggy Berry of Olathe; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family receiving friends 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth with burial following in Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Ellsworth, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Frederick Timothy “Tim” Lane, 73, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2016, surrounded by family at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was a materials handler at AGCO in Hesston, KS.

Tim served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Tim was born on October 7, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Frederick Hurt and Ethel Bernice (Whitehead) Lane. He graduated from Bexley High School in Bexley, OH and attended the University of California in Santa Barbara.

He was a member of McPherson Church of Christ.

Survivors include: wife, Donna of the home; four children; Shane Lane of Wichita, KS, Amber Lane of Wichita, KS, Rick Lane of McPherson, KS, and Rob Lane of McPherson, KS; four grandchildren, Isaac, Ellexis, & Gracie Duran and Karleigh Lane; three siblings, Sandra Steiger of Santa Cruz, CA, Pam Lane of Pataskale, OH, and Sam Lane of Pataskala, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at McPherson Church of Christ with Minister Gary Witcher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

William “Bill” Albert Strouse, Jr., passed away Friday, December 16, 2016, at his home in Plainville, Kansas, at the age of 86. He was born on September 19, 1930, at the family home in Garber, Oklahoma, to the late William Albert Strouse, Sr. and Florence Olive (Scott) Strouse. Growing up the child of an oilfield driller, the family moved across Oklahoma and Kansas, wherever the work took them, eventually settling in Plainville, where Bill started eighth grade. He graduated from Plainville Rural High School with the Class of 1948.

Following graduation, Bill joined the United States Navy, where he went to radio school in Norfolk, Virginia, and served on the USS LST-603 until he was honorably discharged in 1950. In that same year he was united in marriage to Marcelle Crawford, on August 18th in Plainville. They were blessed with two daughters, Deborah Jane and Stacy Lynn.

Bill owned and operated Bill’s Standard Station for 8 years before establishing the S & S Tire Company, which he owned and operated for about 37 years. Always wanting to keep busy after retirement from the tire business, he worked part-time for Rooks County and later helped the Jake Keas family with farming for several years. During all of that time, he served on the Plainville Fire Department for 53 years, 37 of those as Chief.

Bill was a member of First Christian Church in Plainville and was baptized on April 25, 1965. He was a Past Master of Paradise Masonic Lodge # 290 of Plainville and received his 60-year membership pin in 2016. He was an avid reader and loved fishing and hanging out with his morning coffee buddies. He was also an enthusiastic Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan. His most cherished time was spent with family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren; he always looked forward to visits from friends and the communion servers from the church.

Bill is survived by his wife Marcelle Strouse of the home in Plainville; daughters Deborah Turnbull and husband Jeffery of Plainville, and Stacy Fischer and husband Donald of Hays; brother Charles Strouse and wife Margaret of Ellsworth; sister Ann Anderson of Northglenn, CO; grandchildren Cassie Grover, Ashleigh and Ian Mabb, Samantha Cooper, and Keegan Turnbull; and great-grandchildren Joey Cooper, Presli Grover, Aiden Siebert, Crosby Mabb, and Ivan Mabb.

He was preceded in death by his parents William, Sr. and Florence Strouse, brother James Strouse, and sister Virginia Gulickson.

As a Freemason, Bill took seriously the admonishments in his own life, to walk uprightly in his several stations before God and man, squaring his actions by the square of virtue, and remembering that we are all traveling upon that level of time from whose bourn no traveler returns. Although we are sad at the loss of our brother, we rejoice that he has at last become a living stone, in that spiritual house, not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at First Christian Church in Plainville. Inurnment will follow in the Plainville City Cemetery. Friends may sign the guest book from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.