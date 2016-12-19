Monday, by a 3-1 vote, the Salina city commission selected Melissa Hodges to replace commissioner Randall Hardy. Hardy is stepping down from the commission to become a state senator in January.

The commission voted 2-2 on the nomination of commissioner Karl Ryan to select former city commission candidate Joe Hay, who lost by a handful of votes to Hardy after a recount last year. Before the recount, Hay had won a coin flip by the Saline County Commission who had canvassed the votes and Hay and Hardy had tied. Hardy recused himself from participating in the selection of his replacement

Hodges, who listed herself on the expression of interest form as a self employed graphic designer, served on the Salina Heritage Commission from 1991-1998, and the Salina Arts and Humanities Commission from 2015-2016.

Hodges is also the former director of Salina Downtown. Hodges held that position for just over a year.