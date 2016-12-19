The Salina Post

Melissa Hodges named to Salina City Commission

by

Monday, by a 3-1 vote, the Salina city commission selected Melissa Hodges to replace commissioner Randall Hardy.  Hardy is stepping down from the commission to become a state senator in January.

The commission voted 2-2 on the nomination of commissioner Karl Ryan to select former city commission candidate Joe Hay, who lost by a handful of votes to Hardy after a recount last year.  Before the recount, Hay had won a coin flip by the Saline County Commission who had canvassed the votes and Hay and Hardy had tied.  Hardy recused himself from participating in the selection of his replacement

Hodges, who listed herself on the expression of interest form as a self employed graphic designer, served on the Salina Heritage Commission from 1991-1998, and the Salina Arts and Humanities Commission from 2015-2016.

Hodges is also the former director of Salina Downtown. Hodges held that position for just over a year.

  • SMDHsalina74

    Awesome she will do a great job for the community

  • Nohelp

    Good ole boy of course

    • ansermanjess

      Couldn’t have said it better.

  • Brian no need to be anonymous

    Raw deal for Joe Hay

    • Wrong!

      Great deal for the city of Salina! Joe Hay should never be allowed into a city, sate or federal office.

      • Brian no need to be anonymous

        Please explain why

      • The Transformer

        Because?…

  • jerseyboy

    How corrupt is this city commission? It’s time for recall petitions. The taxpayers deserve better than another river backer and Salina arts person.

    • Curious

      Just curious, what do you mean corrupt?
      How is selecting Hodges an indication of corruption?

      • jerseyboy

        They keep loading the people they want on the commission people the educated taxpayers would never elect.

    • lookout

      Get those petitions and start circulating them. Or are you going to wait for someone else to do ti?

      • jerseyboy

        Are you wishing to volunteer?

  • jerseyboy

    How about reporting how each commissioner voted? That should be part of this story.

  • ok

    Melissa as a friend and school mate please tell Salina why we are so polarized over art. Many of us are confused why this is happening. Share you’re stance.

    • The Transformer

      Because, just like all the rest of the river/art people, she champions doing great things of little consequence with other people’s money.

  • Tater Salad

    Oh please, just another Art/river/spend taxpayer money commissioner. We need business people that can jump start the Salina economy not dress a turd with some fancy art. At a time when Salina needs real jobs that pay real wages, Melissa is not the one for the job. Her vote will always go to the arts and river but never for jobs and growth.

    • jerseyboy

      You are right on with your comments. Time to take back our city.

  • jimbopeep

    Hay will get elected next time around. The butt sniffing of these council people is really showing now.