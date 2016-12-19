Salina Police arrest a 23-year-old man on domestic battery charges in connection with an incident Saturday and September 29th.

Police were called to an east-central Salina home around 8:00 Saturday morning on the report of a domestic disturbance.

When police arrived, they took Pedro Beltran into custody for repeatedly hitting a woman in her 20’s in the face, pulling her hair, pushing her into a wall, and not allowing her to leave the. The woman did not need medical attention – however, officers did notice dried blood on her upper lip and swelling to her face.

During the investigation of the incident, police learned that Beltran also allegedly hit the woman, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a handgun back on September 29th.

Beltran was booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of domestic battery, aggravated assault, and criminal damage of property.