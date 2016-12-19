Salina Police arrest a 23-year-old man on domestic battery charges in connection with an incident Saturday and September 29th.
Police were called to an east-central Salina home around 8:00 Saturday morning on the report of a domestic disturbance.
When police arrived, they took Pedro Beltran into custody for repeatedly hitting a woman in her 20’s in the face, pulling her hair, pushing her into a wall, and not allowing her to leave the. The woman did not need medical attention – however, officers did notice dried blood on her upper lip and swelling to her face.
During the investigation of the incident, police learned that Beltran also allegedly hit the woman, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a handgun back on September 29th.
Beltran was booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of domestic battery, aggravated assault, and criminal damage of property.
Comments
joedirt says
gotta love these tough little boys who beat on women. loser
jerseyboy says
This woman definitely needs some help from some agency in our area. As for this guy he needs a trip to the country and given some of his own medicine.
Dr Shotwell says
Deport him, along with all the rest of the illegals, and suddenly there would be more jobs for legal citizens and lower taxes since the number on public assistance would be drastically cut.
Steve says
You’re a fool he’s an American citizen. Who happened to be a hell of a Soldier and his life spiraled out of control.