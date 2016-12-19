The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Documents detail sex allegations against Kansas police sergeant

by 4 Comments

Delgado- photo Sedgwick Co.

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A former Kansas law enforcement officer is accused in court documents of using his authority to have sex with a woman in 2003 and 2004 and making a minor send him nude images.

The allegations were made in two protection orders granted last week and obtained by the Wichita Eagle.

Thomas J. Delgado, a former Valley Center police sergeant and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy is free on bond.

He resigned from the Valley Center job earlier this month after being booked on suspicion of official misconduct, rape, sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a child. No charges had been filed as of Monday.

Sheriff Jeff Easter says the arrest resulted from a complaint alleging that he possibly had inappropriate relationships with two Valley Center girls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.
  • jerseyboy

    Anyone else would be charged.

    • lookout

      Anyone else would be charged??? Evidently he was charged the story says he was arrested>

      • jerseyboy

        But not charged probably let loose unless they had something else on him.

  • sick of the ShEET

    exactly. if someone commits a sin against a cop they will fry double time. but if a cop commits a sin against the public they walk….and you wonder why the public mistrusts law enforcement