The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas Students Developing An Appetite For Healthier School Meals

by 8 Comments

By Bryan Thompson

Students at Liberal High School are allowed to take as much fruit and vegetables as they’d like from the school’s salad bar.
BRYAN THOMPSON / HEARTLAND HEALTH MONITOR

School lunch has long been a target of jokes. Those jokes turned to complaints from students and parents alike in 2012 when new congressionally mandated nutrition standards took effect.

Since it was established 70 years ago, the national school lunch program has required the federally assisted meals to be nutritionally balanced. The revisions that went into effect in 2012 were the first major changes in 15 years. Based on recommendations from the Institute of Medicine and the 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, they were intended to help stem the growing problem of childhood obesity.

The new rules mandated a greater emphasis on fruits, vegetables and whole grains — and less salt, saturated fat and trans fats. They also emphasized portion sizes and calorie counts designed to maintain a healthy weight.

In response, students at Wallace County High School in Sharon Springs, with the help of some of the school staff, produced a music video parody that quickly went viral. The video portrayed student athletes collapsing from hunger.

Elaine Fischer heads the school nutrition program in the small northwest Kansas town. She sympathizes with the students’ complaints, but only to a point.

Fischer plans meals carefully to give teens the calories they need to pay attention in the classroom and push themselves in sports — even after some start the day with chores on the farm.

“We serve them enough here that, if they take everything off of our main line, and then they have access to the fresh vegetables and the fruit and stuff off the garden bar, they shouldn’t be hungry,” she said.

The students must have come to the same conclusion, Fischer said, because the controversy has died.

Everyday nutrition lessons

Three hours to the south, at Liberal High School, students haven’t produced any protest videos. But they’re also not ready to give their cafeteria a five-star rating.

During a recent lunch period, the hot lunch included five chicken nuggets, a serving of potatoes and gravy, a whole wheat roll and milk. But the cafeteria also offered a salad bar stocked with a colorful variety of fresh vegetables and a prepared fruit salad of strawberries and bananas.

The salad bar is available every day, and students are allowed to take as much as they like of anything on it. One young man put everything from the hot line into the large compartment of his food tray. The other four sections were overflowing with strawberries and bananas.

But some kids, like wrestler Chris Boman, would rather have less from the salad bar and more from the hot line.

“It’s great that we can get as much as we care on vegetables and fruits and stuff, but I guess me personally, I like to have a little more meat and stuff,” Boman said.

Across the table, football player Jesse Navarrete — who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 280 pounds — said he doesn’t always get enough to eat.

“Sometimes I do get filled up by it, but sometimes if I don’t like it then I just eat the main course or a side,” Navarrete said.

It’s not just hulking defensive linemen who complain about not getting enough to eat. Bailey Crosier is on the golf team. She’s less than half Navarrete’s size, but her complaint is similar.

“Like, there’s no flavor or anything, and, like, I feel there’s not enough food,” Crosier said.

Likewise, Shay Wiltshire said she brings snacks from home to supplement her lunch. Otherwise, she’d be hungry at basketball practice. And she thinks the flavor of the meals suffered when the new standards went into effect.

“It was nasty. It just didn’t taste as good,” Wiltshire said.

Connie Vogts, nutrition services director at Liberal High School, suspects the complaints about flavor are probably mostly due to the reduction in salt. She takes critical reviews like these in stride.

“It always amuses me to hear the kids say the food is nasty,” Vogts said. “But you look down at clean plates. So what does that tell you?”

It tells Vogts that, while it may not be McDonald’s or Pizza Hut, the food is acceptable.

“Our goal is to teach kids healthy eating habits, to put nutritious food in front of them, and hopefully if you put it in front of them day after day, you know, they learn to respect and appreciate what healthy and nutritious food is,” she said.

Breakfast on the go

Vogts isn’t just any school nutrition director. She’s one of a handful recognized by two national foundations for her innovative approach to getting students to eat healthier.

Stephanie Scarmo is the lead researcher for a school nutrition project funded by Pew Charitable Trusts and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She said Vogts was recognized for a program she launched two years ago called Second Chance Breakfast. It operates from a kiosk in the commons area between the first and second class periods.

“As the bell rings and kids get out of class, they can grab a healthy breakfast and take it to their next classroom,” Scarmo said. “And she told us during her participation in our expert panel that she’s able to serve over 400 kids in five minutes with this type of grab-and-go option.”

Eating breakfast improves academic performance, according to Cheryl Johnson, who oversees nutrition and wellness programs for the Kansas State Department of Education.

“When the students eat breakfast then the calories in the lunch, it fills them up because they’ve had breakfast,” she said.

Johnson said when she visits school cafeterias across the state, she sees kids — especially the younger ones — eating more fruits and vegetables, but the amount of food thrown away has not increased. Those are signs, she said, that the changes that sparked so much controversy in the beginning are now working without much fanfare.

Bryan Thompson is a reporter for KHI News Service in Topeka, a partner in the Heartland Health Monitor team.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.
  • Teach Responsibility first

    What ever happened to teaching personal responsibility? Honestly who is raising our children these days parents or liberal teachers. Obama and this administration have been the worst this country has seen in my life time for sure. And to think the liberal media with all there celebrities wanted the clintons back in office. If you’re a progressive liberal Democrat trust me I’m the last person you want to run into.

    • retired

      In many schools today it is the teachers that are raising the children. too many children today have parents that just don’t care. Children go to school today not ever having a healthy nutritious meal. They grow up eating sugar coated cereal to bags of potato chips for supper. The overall problem is the parents 50 years and younger is the problem, not the teachers (liberal and conservative). If concerned citizens really cared or wanted to get educated they would volunteer in the classroom. Only then will they gain knowledge and understand what’s happening.

      • Personal responsibility 1st

        I agree the obesity problems we are having in school can be related to bad parenting. However the fix isn’t just healthier meals it teaching personal responsibility. How awesome would it be that if you had a child in school the parents would be required participate in class a certain number of hours per school year. I also agree with the other poster that the liberals fix is a disaster.

        • retired

          Most of the requirements to what is taught comes from the state board in Topeka. I have no idea if they are republican or democrat. Many teachers would like to teach “life skills” but are unable to.

          • No more coddling

            You’d have to be a complete idiot not to understand that most teachers especially collage professors are progressive liberals. I for one am sick and tired of the left wing losers who want big government and more hand outs. Hillary lost you moron and Obama’s on his way out thank God. By the way a teacher doesn’t have to have some government entity telling him what he can and cannot say when it comes to teaching simple responsibility.

          • retired

            I think your bias, your hatred, has clouded your ability to think! Your name calling explains a lot. One question for you. When little Johnny or Suzie says they want to be a teacher when they grow up, do you called them an idiot moron progressive liberal?

          • Nice try

            I think hates a strong word to use, I mean it doesn’t take much to look back in your past postings history to see the hate you have for our next President Trump. You’re a joke trying to come on hear and act all righteous. Your passive aggressiveness shows your weakness so grow a back bone and stop coddling our youth there a lot smarter then you think. Little Johnny and Suzie will be just fine. It’s laughable to think entitlement isn’t a problem with our students.

          • retired

            Your post has nothing to do with what I said. To say that most people going into teaching are democrats is just stupid. I never said anything about coddling our youth. I never said anything about entitlements for students. When extremist like you call other republicans the crap you just did is laughable. I shouldn’t even call you a republican. You sound like a pathetic old man. When people say you just can’t fix stupid, you are their poster child.