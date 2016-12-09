investigating the case, and request the assistance of the public.
Mrs. Heimer maintained a d og breeding business at her home named “Lori’s Poodle Patch”. Mrs. Heimer sold a variety of dogs to include poodles, teacup poodles, toy poodles, yorkiepoos, and golden doodles. Investigators
continue to seek anyone that had contact or a business appointment with Mrs. Heimer from June 20th to June 25th .
If you, or someone you know , fits this description please notify investigators immediately. If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.
You may receive a cash reward of up to $36,000 and you are not required to give your name.