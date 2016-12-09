On June 25, 2016, Lori J. Heimer was brutally murdered in her home at 10525 S Hopkins Road, Assaria, Kansas. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and Saline County Attorney’s Office are still activelyinvestigating the case, and request the assistance of the public.

Mrs. Heimer maintained a d og breeding business at her home named “Lori’s Poodle Patch”. Mrs. Heimer sold a variety of dogs to include poodles, teacup poodles, toy poodles, yorkiepoos, and golden doodles. Investigators

continue to seek anyone that had contact or a business appointment with Mrs. Heimer from June 20th to June 25th .

If you, or someone you know , fits this description please notify investigators immediately. If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $36,000 and you are not required to give your name.