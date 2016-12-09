The Salina Post

Crimestoppers brings focus to Heimer homicide investigation

Lori Heimer

On June 25, 2016, Lori J. Heimer was brutally murdered in her home at 10525 S Hopkins Road, Assaria, Kansas. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and Saline County Attorney’s Office are still actively
investigating the case, and request the assistance of the public.

Mrs. Heimer maintained a d og breeding business at her home named “Lori’s Poodle Patch”. Mrs. Heimer sold a variety of dogs to include poodles, teacup poodles, toy poodles, yorkiepoos, and golden doodles. Investigators
continue to seek anyone that had contact or a business appointment with Mrs. Heimer from June 20th to June 25th .

If you, or someone you know , fits this description please notify investigators immediately. If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $36,000 and you are not required to give your name.

  • jerseyboy

    I know the frustration these folks are experiencing. I to have gone through all of this over 7 years ago and to this day I blame law enforcement and their policies of staying hush hush from the start. I understand why to a point but putting information out there could stir someone’s memory of something they saw or heard. These folks have gone beyond what anybody else has in trying to find the person or person’s responsible. The only way their case or ours will be solved is if enforcement falls into something. That may or may not happen but personally I feel that electing just someone for sheriff does not benefit the public. The county should hire someone that has a proven record and will get things done. Until that time we just have to live with unsolved cases of all types which is sad and hard to accept.

  • SD

    I have asked this several times. WHY oh WHY has the SJ never published a picture of the two vehicles that they were seeking ????? I am fairly computer illiterate, but I believe that even I could photoshop one. Really, this is just an example of the history of this town. Incompetence.

  • TheDude785

    STILL NOT A DAMN THING!!! WHAT A DISGRACE SPD!!!! BEVERLY LOGAN NOW LORI HEIMER SMH WHAT A SHAME