Former Kansas county jailer accused of rape, kidnapping

GEARY COUNTY – An employee of the Geary County jail is now facing jail time after his arrest.
Leo Thomas Torres, 25, Junction City, is scheduled for an appearance in Geary County District Court on Thursday for a status hearing.
Torres was arrested November 23, on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery, damage to property and aggravated assault, according to police department reports.
Torres was arrested twice at 1333 Parkside Drive with the allegations in two cases from an alleged domestic situation, according to the Junction City Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Department.
Torres was employed as a Jailer at the time of his arrest, but is now no longer employed by the sheriff’s department.
Comments
potato soup and crackers says
at least 20 year sentence is deserved
Ana I Torres says
I don’t think you would want to be in prison falsely accused would you? Now know the fact before you say what you did.. yes I am his mother I was in court and he was found innocent…the woman came forth.. They lied … One in jail other I am wanting to have in jail as well she started it all… his ex wife.
Ana I Torres says
He was cleared of all charges he was innocent…… he ex wife and ex girlfriend made it all up…………… go ahead say what you want he is a free man and never did these things…