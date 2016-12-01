Former Kansas county jailer accused of rape, kidnapping

GEARY COUNTY – An employee of the Geary County jail is now facing jail time after his arrest.

Leo Thomas Torres, 25, Junction City, is scheduled for an appearance in Geary County District Court on Thursday for a status hearing.

Torres was arrested November 23, on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery, damage to property and aggravated assault, according to police department reports.

Torres was arrested twice at 1333 Parkside Drive with the allegations in two cases from an alleged domestic situation, according to the Junction City Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Department.

Torres was employed as a Jailer at the time of his arrest, but is now no longer employed by the sheriff’s department.