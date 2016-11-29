Obituaries – November 29, 2016

Elizabeth R. “Betty” (Loder) Moore, 89, of Salina, was born Aug. 24, 1927, near Wamego to Frank H. Ferguson and Ethel L. Misamore Ferguson. She died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Salina after a sudden illness.

She moved with her family to the Freemont area of McPherson County at the age of 5 months and grew to adulthood there, attending Lindsborg and Marquette high schools and a semester at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. She married LeRoy W. Loder in February 1946 at her parents’ home in Freemont. She and LeRoy farmed near Marquette, where she was active in the Methodist Church, community organizations and the 4-H Club. They later started Bandag Tire and McCord Tire in Salina and worked in that business until retirement.

At First United Methodist Church in Salina, where she was an active member for 45 years, she married Kenneth Moore in August 1989. Ken died in 1999. She was involved in PEO and in Presbyterian Manor activities as she lived in various stages of “the Manor” community for almost two decades.

Survivors, in addition to her grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, a multitude of nieces and nephews and her former husband, LeRoy Loder, are her four children: Roger Loder, Randal Loder, Bryce Loder and Ann Loder.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, at First United Methodist Church, Salina, with burial to follow at noon in Marquette Cemetery. Dinner for family and friends will be at 1 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church on Bethany College Campus, in Lindsborg. All friends are invited even if unable to attend the services.

Family suggests memorials may be given to Salina Presbyterian Manor in lieu of flowers, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Jon R. Hamilton, 74, of Ottawa, died Monday, November 28, 2016, in Salina, Kansas. He was a resident of Ottawa, Kansas and a graduate of Ottawa High School with the class of 1960. He was a graduate of Kansas State College of Pittsburg and was an automotive machinist, with Hughes Auto, which through several acquisitions, became O’Reilly Auto Parts. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 66th Military Police Company in Saigon. He was a member of ROMEOS Motorcycle Club. He was a very kind, loyal family man and was very witty and enjoyed a laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Catherine Hamilton and nephew Marc D. Gray.

He is survived by his sister Sue Gray and her husband Doug; niece Catherine Wilcox and her husband Mike and their children, McKenzie and Mallory; niece Emily Schrader and her husband Doug and their daughter Taylor; niece-in-law Celeste Clelland and daughters Laural and Addison Gray.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, December 1, 2016, 1:30 p.m. at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Ottawa KS. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Kay Pogue Hospice of Salina or Belmont Boulevard Christian Church, Salina.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Herington – Werner Monnich, 86, of Herington, died Monday, November 28th, 2016, at Wesley Woodlawn in Wichita. He was born March 2nd, 1930, the son of Edward F. and Helene K. (Oltmanns) Monnich. He is survived by two daughters: Marcia Bartlett of Salina, Wanda Platz of Herington; a son Richard Monnich of Latimer; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Services are pending at Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Harriet V. Chapman

(October 15, 1924 – November 28, 2016)

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 2, 2016 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Rick Raymer officiating. Private interment will be in Glasco Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church or the Mitchell Co. Hospital Regional Medical Foundation. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the McDonald Funeral Home. The casket will not be open at the service.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Michelle Ohlde, 46 years died November 26, 2016 in Clay Center, KS. She was born on October 17, 1970 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Howard and Nancy (Kaiser) Hiebert. Michelle was raised in Washington, KS. She married Kevin Ohlde on June 20, 1992. They moved to Clay Center in 2005. Kevin preceded her in death on January 25, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors:

Daughter: Aprille Ohlde, Clay Center, KS

Son: Benjamin Ohlde, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Tracey Ohlde, Clay Center, KS

Fiance: Robert Lebeuf, Clay Center, KS

Brother: Justin Hiebert, OR

Sister: Keri Diller, OK

1 granddaughter

Memorial Services: Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 11:00AM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Hillsboro – Lloyd David Dalke passed away Sunday, November 27, 2016 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. He was born July 25, 1937 in Hillsboro to Jacob E. and Edna F. (Klein) Dalke. He was an accountant at John Deere in McPherson where he worked for 27 years. Survivors include: sister, Joyce A. Dalke Livengood of Wichita. Lloyd is predeceased by his parents, nephew Nathan Livengood in 1975, Nathan’s father, Eugene Livengood in 2006, and his brother, Monroe Jacob Dalke in 2016. Committal service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro followed by interment at Gnadenau cemetery rural Hillsboro. Celebration of Life Service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Wichita First Church of The Nazarene 1400 East Kellogg Drive. Memorials to the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

Life Sketch taken from the Funeral Bulletin

Lloyd David Dalke was born July 25, 1937 in Hillsboro, Kansas to Jacob E Dalke and Edna F Klein Dalke. He was born at home because Edna’s doctor was an Osteopath. The hospital would not allow Osteopathic doctors to work there, even though Jacob was a member of the hospital board.

Lloyd lived at the home place all of his life except for 2 years when he was in the service. He served his 2 years in the office of “Vital Statistics” at the State House in Topeka.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior as a young boy. He was baptized along with his brother, Monroe, and sister, Joyce at in Schleihuber (Shlay-oober) Lake near Hillsboro. He became a member for most of his life at the Gnadenau (Guh-nod-uh-now) Mennonite Brethren Church. When the church burned down, on Christmas Eve 1956 the church was rebuilt in town and renamed, Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church. One of Lloyd’s highlights of the old church was being able to go caroling on Christmas Eve to all the members of the church. Many would invite them in for a home soups as well as deserts all night long. However that night, after only going to a few houses, they saw the church burning. This was difficult for all.

Lloyd attended primary and high school in Hillsboro. He went on to get his Accounting BA at Tabor College. While at Tabor he worked at Vogts Grocery Store, candling eggs to help pay for his education. (Shining a bright light at the back of an eggs tells you if it is fertile or not.) After Tabor, he received a position as an accountant for John Deere Tractor in McPherson, Kansas where he worked for 27 years. He chose to live in Hillsboro on the home place to help his folks take care of the place as well as look after them.

One of his great joys was planting a big garden every year and taking care of it as well as learning how to preserve what was grown and of course, Mother was there to teach him. Before he became ill he would grow many different varieties to tomatoes aa well as other vegetables, also sharing with others.

Another one of his great joys was to be able to serve God through singing. He sang in church choirs for at least 50-60 years, starting as a teenager.

When Parkview no longer had a choir he joined his sister, Joyce, at First Church of the Nazarene in Wichita and became a member, attending as often as he could. There he found joy I singing in the choir with his sister and would go on Wednesday for choir practice. While attending the Nazarene Church, he found the Cornerstone Sunday School Class and he greatly enjoyed the teaching of Bobby Shellenberger, always looking forward to Sundays.

Lloyd became ill in September of 2016. He was admitted to the Hospital and later to Parkside Homes for rehab. After many difficult days, the Lord decided He needed Lloyd for his Garden and choir. He will be missed by many including his wonderful neighbors, who were always there to help when needed.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his Parents Jacob E and Edna F Dalke, nephew Nathan E Livengood, Nathan father Eugene K Livengood and brother Monroe J Dalke in September of this year.

He left behind his sister Joyce A Dalke Livengood who will miss him greatly and many other wonderful friends as well.