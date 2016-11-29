All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Zoey Age 7 months 29 days Sex Female Breed Retriever, Labrador/Chinese Shar-Pei Location Large Dog Kennel

Cheyenne Age 6 years 8 days Sex Female Breed German Shepherd Location Large Dog Kennel

Barrett Age 1 year 11 days Sex Male Breed Border Collie/Mix Location Large Dog Kennel

McGraw Age 7 years 1 month 10 days Sex Male – Declawed Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix Location Ferrett Cage

Sasha Age 3 years 3 months 4 days Sex Female Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix Location Petco

Smokey Age 5 years 10 months 7 days Sex Male Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix Location Ferret Room

