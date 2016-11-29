The Salina Post

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Zoey
Age 7 months 29 days
Sex Female
Breed Retriever, Labrador/Chinese Shar-Pei
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 11/22/2016
Cheyenne
Age 6 years 8 days
Sex Female
Breed German Shepherd
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 11/18/2016
Barrett
Age 1 year 11 days
Sex Male
Breed Border Collie/Mix
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 11/18/2016
McGraw
Age 7 years 1 month 10 days
Sex Male – Declawed
Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix
Location Ferrett Cage
Intake Date 11/19/2016
Sasha
Age 3 years 3 months 4 days
Sex Female
Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix
Location Petco
Intake Date 8/25/2016
Smokey
Age 5 years 10 months 7 days
Sex Male
Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Location Ferret Room
Intake Date 10/31/2016

