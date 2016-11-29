All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.
For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.
|Zoey
|Age
|7 months 29 days
|Sex
|Female
|Breed
|Retriever, Labrador/Chinese Shar-Pei
|Location
|Large Dog Kennel
|Intake Date
|11/22/2016
|Cheyenne
|Age
|6 years 8 days
|Sex
|Female
|Breed
|German Shepherd
|Location
|Large Dog Kennel
|Intake Date
|11/18/2016
|Barrett
|Age
|1 year 11 days
|Sex
|Male
|Breed
|Border Collie/Mix
|Location
|Large Dog Kennel
|Intake Date
|11/18/2016
|McGraw
|Age
|7 years 1 month 10 days
|Sex
|Male – Declawed
|Breed
|Domestic Longhair/Mix
|Location
|Ferrett Cage
|Intake Date
|11/19/2016
|Sasha
|Age
|3 years 3 months 4 days
|Sex
|Female
|Breed
|Domestic Longhair/Mix
|Location
|Petco
|Intake Date
|8/25/2016
|Smokey
|Age
|5 years 10 months 7 days
|Sex
|Male
|Breed
|Domestic Shorthair/Mix
|Location
|Ferret Room
|Intake Date
|10/31/2016
Comments
stan chalmers says
finally found the right time & place to have a friend. i thought they made getting a dog fixed alittle cheaper these days,to encourge more people to own them. as far as i can tell its as expenseive now as it was in mid 80s. really sucks im on a fixed income. think ill google it and do it in the shed,but my friends wont let me.