Heimer Family makes check presentation to Crimestoppers

Bake sales, raffles, and 5-K runs, were just among the many ways a Saline County family raised money and awareness to finding the person who murdered a rural Saline County woman in June.

The family of Lori Heimer presented a check for $28,000 to members of the Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers board Tuesday afternoon in the Prescott Room at the Salina Public Library. Jake Peterson, chairman of the Crimestoppers board said the reward money raised for the arrest and conviction of the person who killed 57-year-old Lori Heimer on June 25th, is now just over $36,000.

Heimer, was found brutally murdered in her home southeast of Assaria at 10525 S. Hopkins Road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th. Heimer ran a dog breeding business out of her home called “Lori’s Poodle Patch”, where she sold a variety of dogs including poodles, teacup poodles, toy poodles, yorkiepoos, and golden doodles. Investigators working the case are still wanting to speak to anyone that had contact or a business appointment with Heimer anytime between June 20th and June 25th.

Anyone with information pertaining to Lori Heimer’s murder is asked to immediately contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-KSCRIME, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Salina/Saline County Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers board chairman Jake Peterson accepts $28,000 from Lori Heimer family for reward fund:



Peterson and Heimer family talk about the fundraising efforts for the reward: