All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Bennett Age 1 year 7 days Sex Male Breed Terrier Mix Location Court Hold Room

Tony Age 9 years 12 days Sex Male Breed Chihuahua, Short Coat/Terrier Location Court Hold Room

Sasha Age 1 year 12 days Sex Female Breed Retriever, Labrador/Mix Location Court Hold Room

Ringo Age 1 year 17 days Sex Male Breed Hound/Mix Location Court Hold Room

Mack Breed Beagle/Mix Age 7 years 3 days Sex Male Location Court Hold Room

Buddy Breed Pomeranian/Pug Age 7 years 2 days Sex Male Location Court Hold Room

Pipsqueek Breed Domestic/Shorthair Mix Age 1 year 3 days Sex Male Declawed No Location Cat Room

Gordon Breed Domestic/Shorthair Mix Age 2 years 11 days Sex Male Declawed No Location Cat Room

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.