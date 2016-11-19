The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Cute New Dogs this Week!

by 2 Comments

salinaadoptable

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Bennett
Age 1 year 7 days
Sex Male
Breed Terrier Mix
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 11/12/2016
Tony
Age 9 years 12 days
Sex Male
Breed Chihuahua, Short Coat/Terrier
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 11/7/2016
Sasha
Age 1 year 12 days
Sex Female
Breed Retriever, Labrador/Mix
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 11/7/2016
 Ringo
Age 1 year 17 days
Sex Male
Breed Hound/Mix
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 11/2/2016
Mack
Breed Beagle/Mix
Age 7 years 3 days
Sex Male
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 11/4/2016
Buddy
Breed Pomeranian/Pug
Age 7 years 2 days
Sex Male
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 11/17/2016
Pipsqueek
Breed Domestic/Shorthair Mix
Age 1 year 3 days
Sex Male
Declawed No
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 11/14/2016
Gordon
Breed Domestic/Shorthair Mix
Age 2 years 11 days
Sex Male
Declawed No
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 11/8/2016

separatornewpetslost-and-found

separator

  

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.