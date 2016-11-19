All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.
For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.
All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.
|Bennett
|Age
|1 year 7 days
|Sex
|Male
|Breed
|Terrier Mix
|Location
|Court Hold Room
|Intake Date
|11/12/2016
|Tony
|Age
|9 years 12 days
|Sex
|Male
|Breed
|Chihuahua, Short Coat/Terrier
|Location
|Court Hold Room
|Intake Date
|11/7/2016
|Sasha
|Age
|1 year 12 days
|Sex
|Female
|Breed
|Retriever, Labrador/Mix
|Location
|Court Hold Room
|Intake Date
|11/7/2016
|Ringo
|Age
|1 year 17 days
|Sex
|Male
|Breed
|Hound/Mix
|Location
|Court Hold Room
|Intake Date
|11/2/2016
|Mack
|Breed
|Beagle/Mix
|Age
|7 years 3 days
|Sex
|Male
|Location
|Court Hold Room
|Intake Date
|11/4/2016
|Buddy
|Breed
|Pomeranian/Pug
|Age
|7 years 2 days
|Sex
|Male
|Location
|Court Hold Room
|Intake Date
|11/17/2016
|Pipsqueek
|Breed
|Domestic/Shorthair Mix
|Age
|1 year 3 days
|Sex
|Male
|Declawed
|No
|Location
|Cat Room
|Intake Date
|11/14/2016
|Gordon
|Breed
|Domestic/Shorthair Mix
|Age
|2 years 11 days
|Sex
|Male
|Declawed
|No
|Location
|Cat Room
|Intake Date
|11/8/2016
