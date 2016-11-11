UPDATE: 2 suspects dead after Kansas high-speed chase, crash

RENO COUNTY – Two men from Hutchinson died just after 9 a.m. on Friday in a police chase and crash in Reno County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Wendell Lue Hicks III, 27, by Hutchinson, was westbound on U.S. 50 fleeing law enforcement.
The driver swerved, lost control of the Pontiac and hit an eastbound semi head-on.
Hicks III and a passenger Lee Francis Billinger, 48, Hutchinson, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center.
The semi driver Russell W. Craven, 55, Sterling, was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
Just before 9 a.m. three individuals went into the Newton Walmart and attempted to pay for about $1,100 worth of merchandise with fraudulent credit cards, according to a media release
They left the store with two carts of unpaid merchandise and abandoned one cart when a store employee approached them.
The three suspects got in two different vehicles and left.
A Newton Police officer located one of the vehicles traveling west on U.S. 50.
The officer checked the tag on the vehicle, and it had been reported stolen. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver chose not to pull over.
The driver attempted to flee and sped up to about 115-mph. The traffic on U.S. 50 was light. The pursuit went into Reno County, where an officer from another jurisdiction had deployed stop sticks.
The driver of the suspect vehicle swerved around the stop sticks and lost control, and slid sideways into the front of a semi that had stopped for the roadblock. Both the driver and passenger (both suspects in the theft) died on the scene. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Identity of the victims has not been released.
U.S. 50 remains closed between Buhler- Haven Rd and Kent Road. Buhler- Haven Road is also closed from G Avenue to Illinois.
Comments
feeling the pain says
I feel sorry for the poor officers who have to remove the jelly out of what’s left of that car. And all over a shoplifting. Dumb, dumb, dumb. I’m thankful no innocent people were injured, and thankful we don’t have to suffer thru a lengthy trial during which we would have heard how innocent, misunderstood, and victimized these morons were.
Uncomon Sense says
Couldn’t agree more. Death penalty for shop lifting is terrible but it was self imposed so can’t argue with that.
Roseanna says
The truck driver was injured and transported to the hospital, according to the article.
This was another sad case of disrespect for the law, they think they are more important than everyone else, but the consequences of their actions caught up with them.
Retired LEO says
Justice Served….
Cold War Veteran says
Pity the poor trucker and as someone already posted, the Cops who had to deal with the mess.
commonsenses says
I seen the video and I am no professional by any means, but it sure doesn’t look like he swerved to miss anything to me. Looks like he ran over the spike strip and lost control after the tires blew out. And the truck driver getting injured??? The police better hope they take good care of that guy for putting him in harms way in the first place!! Common sense would have stopped those trucks at least an 1/2 mile to mile back from the stop sticks.
TheLaw says
Tires do not “blow” when they hit stop sticks, they slowly deflate. The video shows a quick cloud of dust from where the suspect vehicle moved onto the right shoulder to avoid the spikes/stop sticks. At 100 plus mph, swerving onto a gravel shoulder caused the suspect to lose control and slam into the semi truck.
pissed off says
maybe people commenting should look at this as if it was you or your family, you obviously are not perfect cuz you are in this miserable world still, grow up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
pissed off says
maybe the chase should of never happned. but thats that officer that wes picked on in school.and to feeling the pain……….hopefully carma dont bite you on the ass. you are so stupid