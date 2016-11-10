Salina Crime Report November 10th

Police are investigating a business burglary early Thursday morning. Between Wednesday evening and 5a.m. Thursday morning, someone broke a window to gain entry into the Rodeo Mexican-American Store, 1501 S. 9th. Damage to the window is estimated at $400, and a undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

_

A 32″ TV and two tablets were taken in a theft of a Salina home. The theft occurred at the home of Jesse May between November 5th and November 9th. Loss is placed at $500.