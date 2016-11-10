Salina Crime Report November 10th

Police are investigating a business burglary early Thursday morning. Between Wednesday evening and 5a.m. Thursday morning, someone broke a window to gain entry into the Rodeo Mexican-American Store, 1501 S. 9th. Damage to the window is estimated at $400, and a undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
A 32″ TV and two tablets were taken in a theft of a Salina home. The theft occurred at the home of Jesse May between November 5th and November 9th. Loss is placed at $500.
Allen Holmes says
You have the photo of Joseph Carlton Holmes on the Internet. You don’t say what he was charged with but, he spent (approximately) a week within the Salina County Jail and then sent to Georgia. He was in jail in Georgia for about three months and then – in fifteen minutes in front of a Judge – the charges against him were dismissed!! There is paperwork available if you would like to see it. Mr. Holmes – my Grandfather – returned to his home in Arizona. A woman that he was living with was caught by my Grandfather having sex with another man so he kicked her out. She called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse and told one of the Officers that Joseph Holmes was a registered sex offender and refusing to register. He spent almost 14 months in the Maricopa County Jail as prosecutors went through court records dating back nearly 50 years – it’s on the record – and they could not find the sex offense that my grandfather supposedly had been convicted of. The charges of failure to register as a sex offender were dismissed. Now….if you put his name onto the Internet – all over the country he is showing up as being a convicted Sex Offender. I have a friend in California whose son is a Movie Star’s Attorney. I have talked to him – he is an expert in “False Light” and Defamation Suits. Your showing my grandfather on your site can very well be false light because he wsa not convicted of anything in Salina County and the charges against him in Georgia – where he was sent to by Salina county Prosecutor – were dismissed!! Take down that photo or I will have it taken down!! My grandfather is innocent of any wrong doing and it’s slander to show his photo as your doing!!