Kyra Lynn Voss, age 15, lost her life on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Bryan LGH in Lincoln, NE following a traffic accident. She was born July 30, 2001 to Eric L. Voss & Patricia L. Ketterman at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, KS.
Kyra was a loving sister to Chase Streeter, Carlie Barleen, Wyatt Barleen, Jake Voss, Jesse Voss, Leah Meyer and Kayla Schartz. Even though Kyra is not on earth she is still watching over all of us from above. Kyra gave the ultimate gift of herself by being an organ donor to help the lives of many others.
Kyra was a sophomore at Concordia High School where she participated in cheerleading, FFA & High School Rodeo. She was a true cowgirl and loved being on horses her entire life. She loved the outdoors, hunting & fishing. She had a passion for friends and family, loving to help anyone with anything. Kyra loved to help and teach people about horses and how to ride. Kyra always made time for people. She loved to dance; sing; rodeo & take pictures.
She is survived by her parents, Eric Voss (Shaunna) & Patricia Ketterman (Matt Jensen); sisters, Carlie, Leah & Kayla; brothers, Chase, Wyatt, Jake & Jesse; grandparents, Mary Beth Valcoure, (Paul) , Debra Nelson (Larry), Bob Ketterman, Roger Voss (Marlene) & Loretta Brown (Dennis); aunts, Brandy Hackerott (Tony) & Christinia Eickmann (Mick); and several, aunts, uncles & cousins; and her horses.
Kyra is preceded in death by her great grandparents; Verla Para (little grandma), Walt & Vera Higgins & grandfather, Robert Barleen.
Funeral services will be at 10am, Friday, November 11, 2016 at the Cloud County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena with Matt Ahlers officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Norway, KS. Visitation will be from 9 am to 9 pm with family greeting friends from 6-8 pm, Thurs., November 10, 2016 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to establish the Kyra Voss Memorial Rope & Barrel Race. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
*In case of inclement weather, the services will be held in the covered arena at the Cloud County Fairgrounds.
Survivors:
Son: Jim and Elaine Hemphill, Arvada, CO
Daughter: Judi and husband Stan Mitchell, Clay Center, KS
Daughter: Reta Hemphill, Clay Center, KS
Brother: Pat and wife Delores Hemphill, Columbia, MO
Grandchildren: Michelle (Dean) Klentz, Kristin Hemphill, Jason (Amy) Metz, Jennifer Kramer
Great-Grandchildren: Jessyca (Rojelio) Mejia, Kayla and Laura Hughes, Kolton, Levi and Zhanna Metz, Ryan Salek, Alex Kramer
Funeral Services are incomplete and will be announced later
Minister: Pastor Scott Lingle and Pastor Jason Metz
Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas
Visitation: will be announced later
Memorials: First Presbyterian Church c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
Glenn O. Smith, 65, Lyons, passed away at his sister’s home in Hutchinson on Sunday, November 6. He was born February 20, 1951, in Lyons, the son of Oltie and Marjorie Goodfellow Smith. He is survived by his sisters, Evelyn (Fred) Maddox, Hutchinson; Ruth (Tom) Reazin, Lyons; Janet (Francis) Bodola, Rociada, NM; and Louise (David) Doyle, Cupertino, CA. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Curtis, Eric, and Megan Mullins; Richard, Dan, David, Amy, Jonathan Reazin; Terence and Melissa Bodola; and Christopher and Angela Doyle. In addition he is survived by 11 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two nephews, Matt and Scott Reazin.
Glenn graduated from Lyons High School in 1969, attended McPherson College and graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science. His father passed away when Glenn was a senior in high school and he became a full-time farmer at that time. He was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Lyons.
Glenn struggled with health issues much of his life but always maintained an unbelievably positive attitude. In addition to fighting Crohn’s disease, he also survived a liver and a kidney transplant.
Visitation will be from 2pm to 7pm, with family present from 5pm to 7pm, Wednesday, November 9, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Memorial service will be held at 2pm, Thursday, November 10, with Rev. Rob Bolton, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Lyons. Friends are invited to visit with the family after the service in the fellowship hall.
Memorials are suggested to Bear Paws, housing for family members of patients at KU Medical Center, in care of the funeral home.
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Newton Formerly of Hillsboro – Lee M. Unruh, 89, died November 5, 2016 in Newton. He was born June 20, 1927 to Sam J. and Mary (Wall) Unruh at Anthony, Kansas. He married Joyce Balzer June 27, 1952 in Hillsboro. He was a Rural Mail Carrier. Survivors include: sons, Michael (Trudy) Unruh of Hesston, Kelly (Luz) Unruh of Wichita; daughter, Lori (Tom) Lohrenz of Wichita; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife, Joyce Unruh in 2015. Celebration of Life Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2016 at The Hillsboro United Methodist Church officiated by Pastor Brad Penner. Memorials to Alzheimers Association in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Hillsboro – Floyd Schanfeld, 94, died November 7, 2016 at Newton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1922 in Elma, Iowa to Theo and Clara (Alvin) Schanfeld. He married Edna Winner September 22, 1945 in Nashua, Iowa. Survivors include: wife, Edna Schanfeld of Hillsboro; daughters, Lila (Floyd) Kemph of Newton, Lee (Jim) Foley of California; brother, Lloyd (Mildred) Schanfeld of Charles City, Iowa; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Committal Service, Monday, November 14, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Haven of Rest Cemetery 1 mile East of Hillsboro. Memorials to East Side United Methodist Church of Newton in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Iola M. Carter, 81, died Monday, November 7, 2016 at the Linn Community Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ward Funeral Home, Washington. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
All denominational funeral service will be 2:30 p.m., at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday, November 12, 2016.
Burial will be in the Washington City Cemetery.
A memorial fund is established to Meadowlark Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington.
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Diane Elizabeth (Duval) Barta passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at her home in Ozawkie, Kansas at the age of 68. She was born on September 7, 1948 in Turlock, California to the late Robert Duval and Helen Rose. She was united in marriage to Dale Barta on May 16, 1976 in California.
Diane was a devoted mother, wife, and homemaker. After finishing high school, she went on to earn an Associate’s Degree. She worked as a bookkeeper, operated an antique store, enjoyed crafts, and authored two books on Czech Glass. She was a great fan of Renaissance Festivals, history, and fantasy folklore, and had an extensive doll collection.
Diane is survived by her husband Dale Barta of the home; sons Roger Bashor and wife Gina, and James McElfresh and wife Ashley; daughters Tammy Bashor, Kristine Stone and husband Skip, Allison Hannum and husband Dameon, Crista Halloran and husband Tim, and Amber Fuller and husband Travis; sister Margaret Phelps, and 15 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Duval and Helen Rose.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Foster Mortuary in Wilson. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 pm.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Frederick Richard Boxberger, 89, of Russell, Kansas
passed away Friday, November 4, 2016 at Russell Main Street Manor.
Fred was born February 14, 1927 to Frederick and Katherine (Ebel) Boxberger at the family farm west of Russell. He married Viola Schmitt Dufey. She preceded him in death. On April 7, 2000, he was married to Melva Kaufman at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wilson, Kansas.
Fred is survived by his wife Melva of Russell, Kansas; brother, Robert Boxberger of Russell, Kansas; four step daughters, Sharilyn Wilhelm (Don) of Wilson, Kansas, Carla Soukup of Dorrance, Kansas, LeAnne Hlaus (Frank) and Brenda Buehler (Wes) all of Wilson, Kansas; four grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; three nephews including Steve Boxberger (Coleen) and Perry Boxberger (Kris) all of Russell, Kansas; six nieces; and numerous great nephews and nieces including Jacob Boxberger (Marie) and Blake Boxberger.
Fred was a life member of the Russell V.F.W. Post #6240
and the Russell American Legion Post #99. Fred served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1956. He was also a member of the Russell Elks Lodge and was involved with the German’s from Russia. He was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school for 23 years and served on the Church Council and various committees.
Fred was a retired farmer and rancher. After Fred and Melva married, they lived on the family farm and enjoyed traveling until they moved to Vintage Place in Russell in 2012.
Celebration of Fred’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at the St. John Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Russell where the Russell V.F.W. Post #6240 Honor Guard will conduct Military Rites. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday at the Mortuary. A Memorial has been established with St. John Lutheran Church. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.
