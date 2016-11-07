Kyra Lynn Voss, age 15, lost her life on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Bryan LGH in Lincoln, NE following a traffic accident. She was born July 30, 2001 to Eric L. Voss & Patricia L. Ketterman at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, KS. Kyra was a loving sister to Chase Streeter, Carlie Barleen, Wyatt Barleen, Jake Voss, Jesse Voss, Leah Meyer and Kayla Schartz. Even though Kyra is not on earth she is still watching over all of us from above. Kyra gave the ultimate gift of herself by being an organ donor to help the lives of many others. Kyra was a sophomore at Concordia High School where she participated in cheerleading, FFA & High School Rodeo. She was a true cowgirl and loved being on horses her entire life. She loved the outdoors, hunting & fishing. She had a passion for friends and family, loving to help anyone with anything. Kyra loved to help and teach people about horses and how to ride. Kyra always made time for people. She loved to dance; sing; rodeo & take pictures. She is survived by her parents, Eric Voss (Shaunna) & Patricia Ketterman (Matt Jensen); sisters, Carlie, Leah & Kayla; brothers, Chase, Wyatt, Jake & Jesse; grandparents, Mary Beth Valcoure, (Paul) , Debra Nelson (Larry), Bob Ketterman, Roger Voss (Marlene) & Loretta Brown (Dennis); aunts, Brandy Hackerott (Tony) & Christinia Eickmann (Mick); and several, aunts, uncles & cousins; and her horses. Kyra is preceded in death by her great grandparents; Verla Para (little grandma), Walt & Vera Higgins & grandfather, Robert Barleen. Funeral services will be at 10am, Friday, November 11, 2016 at the Cloud County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena with Matt Ahlers officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Norway, KS. Visitation will be from 9 am to 9 pm with family greeting friends from 6-8 pm, Thurs., November 10, 2016 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to establish the Kyra Voss Memorial Rope & Barrel Race. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com. *In case of inclement weather, the services will be held in the covered arena at the Cloud County Fairgrounds.

Myron “Art” Thompson, 82, Delphos, died Sunday, November 6, 2016 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. Art was born April 23, 1934 at home on the Gudgell ranch in Graham County, Kansas to Park C. and Gladys R. (Shinn) Thompson.

After high school graduation, Art was drafted into the United States Army. He served from 1957-1959 and in the Reserves from 1959-1963. He and Sharron Sanborn were united in marriage on October 21, 1962 in Hill City. Art worked for Ideal Truck Line for 30 years. He was active in the Christian Church and he loved watching his grandchildren’s baseball games and activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Park Charles Thompson, Jr. and Robert Wayne Thompson.

Survivors include his wife Sharron of the home; two sons; Kevin Thompson and his wife Traci, Kelly Thompson, 2 step sisters; grandchildren Brik, Cooper, Cherish, and Caitlyn Thompson; great-granddaughter Riley Thompson, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, November 10 at the First Christian Church, Concordia. Burial will be in the Delphos Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis where the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be made to the Thompson family to be designated later and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

MARION – Evan C. Rath, II, age 82, passed away November 6, 2016, at St. Luke Hospital in Marion, Kansas. He was born February 5, 1934, at Marion, Kansas, the son of Evan C. and Thelma T. (Bache) Rath. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Emporia State University. He proudly served our country with the United States Army. He was a labor maintenance analyst for the State of Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Patricia Stubbs. He is survived by his sister Rhonda Brenzikofer of Marion; and extended family. Cremation has taken place. A Private Service will be held by the family. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

HILLSBORO – Ginger M. Ledford, age 58, passed away November 6, 2016, at her residence in Hillsboro, Kansas. She was born October 4, 1958, in Hugoton, Kansas, the daughter of Andrew and Delores (Anduss) Twombly. He was a homemaker. She is survived by the father of her children Cy Garcia of Florence; her children Matt Garcia of Florence; Heath Garcia and wife Stacey of Franklin, PA; and Melissa Whiteside and husband Toby of Peabody; her siblings: Chester Downey of Topeka; Thelma Downey of Wichita; Mary Twombly of Los Banos, CA; and Dennis Twombly of Peabody; and 3 grandchildren: Paige Garcia, Brooklyn Whiteside; and Alana Garcia. Cremation has taken place. Services will be announced by Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

William Bluford Hemphill, 97 years died November 6, 2016 in Clay Cneter, KS. He was born on July 30, 1919 in Clay County, KS, the son of George and Myrtle (Berrier) Hemphill. Bluford was raised and farmed on his grandfather’s homestead. He married Ivy Sutter on May 10, 1941. They moved to Clay Center in 1952. Bluford continued farming and he worked for Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. Ivy preceded him in death on September 18, 2004. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Bluford was also preceded in death his parents, and 1 brother, Frank. Survivors: Son: Jim and Elaine Hemphill, Arvada, CO Daughter: Judi and husband Stan Mitchell, Clay Center, KS Daughter: Reta Hemphill, Clay Center, KS Brother: Pat and wife Delores Hemphill, Columbia, MO Grandchildren: Michelle (Dean) Klentz, Kristin Hemphill, Jason (Amy) Metz, Jennifer Kramer Great-Grandchildren: Jessyca (Rojelio) Mejia, Kayla and Laura Hughes, Kolton, Levi and Zhanna Metz, Ryan Salek, Alex Kramer Funeral Services are incomplete and will be announced later Minister: Pastor Scott Lingle and Pastor Jason Metz Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas Visitation: will be announced later Memorials: First Presbyterian Church c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com

