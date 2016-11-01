ABILENE – I LIKE IKE Kansas license plates are hitting the road, providing an opportunity to support the Dwight D. Eisenhower Foundation and its programming while also honoring the 34th president of the United States and Abilene native.

The I LIKE IKE distinctive tag is an official license plate generating income for the nonprofit Eisenhower Foundation from the license fees collected by the state, according to Meredith Sleichter, the Foundation’s executive officer. The money generated from the I LIKE IKE tags supports the Foundation’s educational programs that preserve and promote the legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“The cost of getting the I LIKE IKE license plate is a $50 annual donation that comes to the Eisenhower Foundation and is tax deductible,” Sleichter says. “Of course, your regular county tag fees also must be paid.”

An I LIKE IKE distinctive license plate can be obtained at any Kansas county treasurer/motor vehicle office when renewing a license plate or at any time by paying the distinctive plate fees and exchanging an existing plate for the I LIKE IKE plate, according to Dickinson County Treasurer Leah Hern. All distinctive license plates in Kansas also require a one-time $45 fee when first purchased.

Sleichter says the local office received a special group of I LIKE IKE plates to distribute. “Of interest for people in Dickinson County is that since we’re the hometown of Dwight Eisenhower they sent all the tags that begin with the letters DE – Ike’s initials – to Dickinson County,” she says. “But there’s only about 100 with DE so you need to get yours early.”

Cindy and David Rempe of Abilene felt driven to place an I LIKE IKE tag on their vehicle. “David and I think it is a great opportunity to support Eisenhower’s legacy and the Eisenhower Foundation,” Cindy Rempe says. “And we’re hopeful it will encourage others when they see the I LIKE IKE license plate on our vehicle to visit the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home, which in turn supports Abilene and the state of Kansas.”

Sleichter agrees vehicles bearing the I LIKE IKE tags are “movable advertising for Eisenhower” as they travel throughout the state and nation stirring interest in the Kansas boy who became a military hero and United States president. The non-profit, public foundation’s mission is to honor and champion the relevance today of the life and leadership of Dwight D. Eisenhower through compelling programs and events that celebrate his legacy.

State Representative John Barker of Abilene put the wheels in motion when he introduced a bill authorizing the Eisenhower Foundation to have a distinctive license plate in the state of Kansas in 2013; the bill was approved by the Kansas Legislature that same year.