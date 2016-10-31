Frosty Fun Runs Set for November 19th

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, Long McArthur Ford and 99KG #1 For New Country present the Frosty Funs Runs on Saturday, November 19th in Downtown Salina!

The Frosty Fun Runs are a great way to enjoy the winter weather and kick-off the holiday season. Whether it’s the Frosty 5K, Merry Mile or Kids Santa Sprint, there’s something for everyone! The race features a beautiful course-starting/stopping at Campbell Plaza, winding down Santa Fe, through Kenwood/Oakdale Park, then back Downtown!

Entry fees are $25 for the Frosty 5K, $25 for the Merry Mile, and $5 for the Santa Sprint. All fees will increase by $5 after Tuesday, November 1st.

Each registered participant will receive a custom completion medal, a frosty fun runs long sleeve shirt, cookies & hot chocolate, and free photos (available for download).

Early packet pick-up will be on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Big Brothers Big Sister office at 500 E. Kenwood Park Drive.

Schedule:

7 to 8:30 a.m. – Registration/Packet Pick-up

9 a.m. – Frosty 5K & Merry Mile Start

10 a.m. – Santa Sprint

Live entertainment will be featured at Campbell Plaza following the races.

100% of your entry fee directly supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina!

For more information or to register online, visit BBBSSalina.org.